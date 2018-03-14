Who Is Natasha Mazzone (Who Is Grilling MPs Like A Boss)?

On Tuesday, Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba received a grilling by members of Parliament regarding his alleged connections with the Gupta family and various contracts awarded to them during his tenure as public enterprises minister.

One of the most fiery exchanges at Parliament's Eskom inquiry came from DA shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone. Mazzone's no-nonsense approach and uncompromising stance against corruption and ill-governance leave little wiggle room for those on the receiving end of her questions – as Gigaba now knows.

@Natasha9Mazzone is officially my favourite South African politician #EskomInquiry — Terence Makapan (@TerryTCM93) March 14, 2018

@Natasha9Mazzone was displaying her excellence. Pocking holes on witness during cross examination is masterclass. Well done @Natasha9Mazzone 👏👏👏 — Oupa Mahosi (@EMahosi) March 13, 2018

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown also found herself in the hot seat when Mazzone grilled her over Eskom board appointments last year.

These hard-hitting eviscerations of meandering, disingenuous testimony have earned Mazzone a reputation in Parliament. Last year, during the state-capture debate in the chamber, Mazzone took the spotlight with her memorable "bring it on" speech about the "monster" of corruption.

"When those brave enough to take on the monster were caught by the beasts feeding it, they were systematically set aside and replaced by puppets and willing participants in this mad feeding frenzy... We say bring it on," she said.

Natasha Mazzone of the DA asking uncomfortable questions as always. #EskomEnquiry — Thapelo (@seretloe) March 13, 2018

Bring back Natasha Mazonne to the podiun..she literally made @Mgigaba contradict himself... #EskomEnquiry — Indigo Child (@Given_Maps) March 13, 2018

Here are three things you should know about Mazzone: