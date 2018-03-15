Book-Throwing Learner – Could 'Provocation' Help Her Avoid Expulsion?

The high school learner from the Vaal who threw a book at her teacher might have done it to ease her emotional discomfort and reduce the feeling of "being wronged".

That's the view of clinical psychologist Tyrone Edgar.

In video footage which went viral last weekend, the teen from Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng is seen walking towards the front of the classroom and throwing a book at her teacher. The teacher then walks out of the class, while appearing to make a phone call.

An angry outburst like this can be classified in psychology as emotion-driven behaviour (EDB), the function of which is to provide relief to a person undergoing an uncomfortable emotional experience.

"So the function of the angry response is to do something to alter such an experience for the emotional betterment of the individual. In other words, the scholar likely engaged in this 'anger-driven behaviour' to reduce the feeling of being 'wronged or blocked in some way', and in the process decrease her emotional discomfort," said Edgar.

The teen was provoked

The teen's parents believe their daughter was provoked into acting the way she did. "From where they are as parents, they feel the learner was provoked and the learner was unfairly treated," Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi reportedly said after visiting the school on Monday.

I'm speaking from a point of experience I had in my high school days, and I know teachers can provoke, insult and attack children. It would be travesty of justice should there be leading factors that triggered the behaviour of such. But also, the psychological effect on the child. — Ndzundza (@Comm_Bobo) March 12, 2018

Edgars believes it's important to understand that any person can be provoked into an emotion-driven response, but it's all about perception of the unfair treatment.

"While the scholar may very likely have perceived provocation for her anger, the perception of whether or not this incident warranted an anger-driven response would need to be clarified."

Disciplinary action is underway for the learner, and if she is found guilty, she faces expulsion.

Counselling has also been offered to the affected teacher.