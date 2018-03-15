All Sections
    15/03/2018 13:36 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Caster Semenya Gets Her University Diploma

    The superstar athlete has qualified in sports science, after resuming her interrupted studies.

    Instagram/sexyvio_1

    Juggling studies and the athletics track is not an easy job, but 27-year-old Olympian and world-record holder Caster Semenya has added yet another "difficult task accomplished" to her CV.

    She received her diploma in sports science from North-West University (NWU) on Tuesday, a few days after smashing the South African 1,000m record that had stood for 35 years at the Athletix Grand Prix meeting held at the University of Pretoria (Tuks).

    Semenya actually started her sports science studies at Tuks, but dropped out. In an interview with Destiny magazine last year, she credited her wife, Violet Raseboya, as the one who encouraged her to resume her studies at NWU, so that she will have alternatives when her running career ends.

    Semenya and Raseboya took to social media to post moments they'd captured of graduation day. "#MamaIMadeIt" was Semenya's simple, moving caption to her post.

    #mamaimadeit🎓 🔥❤ 📷@sexyvio_1

    A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on inspired bher achievement.

    She has proven an inspiration to many on Twitter:

    Halala, Caster!

