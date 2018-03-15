All Sections
    15/03/2018 13:50 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    'Gauteng On The Move' App Launched

    Now you can plan your travelling without any stress.

    STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN via Getty Images

    A new mobile application for all public transport modes in the Gauteng region was launched on Thursday at the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Mobility Seminar in Midrand.

    Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Ismail Vadi, said the Gauteng On The Move app will fit into the province's modernisation agenda, providing commuters with real-time and point-to-point information when moving from a current to a desired location.

    It will also provide commuters with timetables and fares for Gautrain, Metrobus, A re Yeng, Rea Vaya, Metrorail, Gautrain Bus Services, Johannesburg City Sightseeing Bus, Tshwane Bus Services and minibus taxi services.

    Vadi said that the provincial department found that there is a need for smart technology and intelligent transport systems as inherent contributors to the development of the transport infrastructure.

    "We are already seeing the power of technological innovation that is reshaping public transport services, marketing and consumption," said Vadi.

    "There's no doubt that global technological changes are sparking a revolution in the transport sector, and we must adopt and adapt to these changes," he added.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Vadi added that the province would also use innovation, research and development emanating from the "fourth industrial revolution" to promote a smart province, and to improve efficiency and access to transport services.

    "This will be pursued through strategic investments in ICT infrastructure. The Gauteng provincial government has invested time, effort and resources into the development of this journey planner application that will allow commuters to seamlessly connect to major transport modes within the province," he said.

