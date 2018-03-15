New R34-million Soweto Sports Arena: Sport, Fitness And Fun

A R34-million multipurpose sports arena is about to complete construction in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, and it looks like there's going to be a lot of healthy recreation ahead this winter.

The Soweto Sports Arena is being built in Klipspruit, just a few metres down the road from Soweto's athletics venue, the Nike Sports Centre, and Maponya Mall. It will feature a basketball-oriented sports area, two outdoor basketball and netball pitches, a children's water pond, and other sport and play equipment.

The sports complex is the fourth phase of the Nancefield Station Precinct project, a multiphased public upgrade. The complex features a number of sustainable technologies – including state-of-the-art energy efficient heating, ventilation, and cooling systems, and low water-consumption sanitary fittings.

#joburgworks New Multi-Purpose Soweto Sports Centre/Arena will soon be completed!

This sports centre will have a top notch basketball oriented sports centre, two cool outdoor basketball/netball pitches, a kiddies splash pad and play equipment ^NB pic.twitter.com/eWVQ8u5SJV — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) March 14, 2018

According to the city of Johannesburg, construction of the arena is almost complete, but no launch date has been announced yet.