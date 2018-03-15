All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    15/03/2018 17:41 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    New R34-million Soweto Sports Arena: Sport, Fitness And Fun

    Expect water playparks, basketball and netball courts, and a whole lot of space to keep fit and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

    City Of Joburg
    An artist's rendition of Soweto's new sports centre, which is reportedly nearing completion.

    A R34-million multipurpose sports arena is about to complete construction in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, and it looks like there's going to be a lot of healthy recreation ahead this winter.

    The Soweto Sports Arena is being built in Klipspruit, just a few metres down the road from Soweto's athletics venue, the Nike Sports Centre, and Maponya Mall. It will feature a basketball-oriented sports area, two outdoor basketball and netball pitches, a children's water pond, and other sport and play equipment.

    The sports complex is the fourth phase of the Nancefield Station Precinct project, a multiphased public upgrade. The complex features a number of sustainable technologies – including state-of-the-art energy efficient heating, ventilation, and cooling systems, and low water-consumption sanitary fittings.

    According to the city of Johannesburg, construction of the arena is almost complete, but no launch date has been announced yet.

    MORE:HalalaJohannesburgSowetoSports and RecreationWellness