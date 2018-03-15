All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    15/03/2018 07:20 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    The Home Affairs Official, The Cellphone, And The Minister Of Candy Crush

    The department of home affairs says it is disturbed by a video showing an official using her phone while stamping passports.

    Home Affairs will investigate an official who was filmed being distracted by her cellphone while on duty, Eyewitness News reported. In the video, the woman is seen stamping a passport while constantly looking at her phone and handing the passport back, without realising she has stamped it twice.

    Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Twitter than an investigation would be launched.

    Twitter users reacted with outrage.

    Home Affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete told EWN: "Minister Gigaba, Director-General Mkuseli Apleni and the department are concerned, given the security nature ... and also the bad service."

    According to Timeslive, the video was taken at the Beitbridge border post. Gigaba reportedly said Home Affairs had a policy prohibiting officials using their phones while on duty. He reportedly said disciplinary processes would be instituted against the official and her three superiors.

    But Twitter users didn't miss the irony in Gigaba berating the official for being on her phone while he was caught playing Candy Crush on his iPad in Parliament.

    MORE:BeitbridgedisciplineHome AffairsMalusi GigabaMkuseli Apleni'Newspassport