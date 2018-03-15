The Home Affairs Official, The Cellphone, And The Minister Of Candy Crush

Home Affairs will investigate an official who was filmed being distracted by her cellphone while on duty, Eyewitness News reported. In the video, the woman is seen stamping a passport while constantly looking at her phone and handing the passport back, without realising she has stamped it twice.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Twitter than an investigation would be launched.

I was this morning informed about the video circulating on social media platforms, and have asked the Department of @HomeAffairsSA to investigate this matter and take swift action against the official. pic.twitter.com/ZwllSemEyZ — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) March 14, 2018

Twitter users reacted with outrage.

For as long as we defend such things, we will never get anywhere. Surprising that a lot of people say 'others' do it, or that it's mild, as if that makes it alright. https://t.co/KKDEfzqUNI — Lebewana la ha Kadi (@Leisa_Mphosi) March 14, 2018

This is unacceptable, surely this person deserves some sort of disciplinary action. Haybo. 😳 https://t.co/vNZuvYbVnG — Themba Je Suis (@MrGwej) March 14, 2018

Home Affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete told EWN: "Minister Gigaba, Director-General Mkuseli Apleni and the department are concerned, given the security nature ... and also the bad service."

According to Timeslive, the video was taken at the Beitbridge border post. Gigaba reportedly said Home Affairs had a policy prohibiting officials using their phones while on duty. He reportedly said disciplinary processes would be instituted against the official and her three superiors.

Media statement on action taken against #DHA official pic.twitter.com/OzVBLOh6Nx — HomeAffairsSA (@HomeAffairsSA) March 14, 2018

But Twitter users didn't miss the irony in Gigaba berating the official for being on her phone while he was caught playing Candy Crush on his iPad in Parliament.

If #Gigaba pushes for expulsion of Home Affairs official who was on Twitter while assisting clients, Ramaphosa must fire #Gigaba for playing Candy Crush while Parliament was in session. It can't be different strokes for different folks. #RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/xB9dl328SX — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) March 14, 2018

Gigaba was Candy crushing in parliament. Home Affairs official is just following his lead. pic.twitter.com/v06pFFrpoW — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) March 14, 2018