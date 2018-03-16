All Sections
    • NEWS
    17/03/2018 07:08 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    5 Best And Worst Fifa World Cup Kits

    With less than three months to go until football's biggest tournament, Fifa World Cup fever is upon us.

    AFP/ Getty Images

    COMMENT

    Fifa World Cup fever has hit, with football's biggest tournament kicking off in less than three months. Russia is hosting World Cup 2018, and the tournament starts on June 14.

    Most of the 32 teams competing have released details of their tournament kits. We'll see 12 teams in Adidas, 10 in Nike and others branded in labels such as New Balance and Puma.

    Here are – in HuffPost's opinion – the five best and worst kits of the 2018 Fifa World Cup:

    THE WORST

    5. Japan

    Compared with the aesthetic design of Japan's previous kits for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, this one sort of misses the mark.

    Japan Football

    4. Uruguay

    A casual design. Possibly a bit too casual for a World Cup kit.

    Uruguay

    3. Iceland

    Considering that this is Iceland's first time competing in a World Cup, they can be forgiven for the slightly lacklustre design.

    2. Peru

    Is simplicity the ultimate sophistication? Hmmm...

    Peru

    1. Tunisia

    Dull, mediocre, cringeworthy and unimaginative are some of the words that, unfortunately, come to mind with this one.

    THE BEST

    5. England

    The three lions of England went retro, but with a touch of neo, in this elegant design.

    Nike UK

    4. Germany

    It seems a number of teams returned to their roots to sync new designs with a touch of the 80s, and none executed IT more perfectly than world champions Germany.

    DFB

    3. France

    Vive Lea Bleus! France, courtesy of Nike, may have one of the most futuristic jerseys with their neon blue, which well and truly captures the imagination.

    FFF

    2. Argentina

    While the three classic Adidas stripes have been relegated to the shoulders, Argentina nonetheless came up with a great, modern jersey inspired by their 1993 shirt.

    Argentina

    1. Nigeria

    A sumptuous design and authentic look have resulted in a jersey worthy of seeing the Super Eagles soaring high in Russia.

    Nigeria

