5 Best And Worst Fifa World Cup Kits

Fifa World Cup fever has hit, with football's biggest tournament kicking off in less than three months. Russia is hosting World Cup 2018, and the tournament starts on June 14.

Most of the 32 teams competing have released details of their tournament kits. We'll see 12 teams in Adidas, 10 in Nike and others branded in labels such as New Balance and Puma.

Here are – in HuffPost's opinion – the five best and worst kits of the 2018 Fifa World Cup:

THE WORST

5. Japan

Compared with the aesthetic design of Japan's previous kits for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, this one sort of misses the mark.

4. Uruguay

A casual design. Possibly a bit too casual for a World Cup kit.

3. Iceland

Considering that this is Iceland's first time competing in a World Cup, they can be forgiven for the slightly lacklustre design.

The white one is our 2nd kit.



The red one is the goalkeeper kit.#fyririsland #teamiceland pic.twitter.com/q1lJIgGzbs — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) March 15, 2018

2. Peru

Is simplicity the ultimate sophistication? Hmmm...

1. Tunisia

Dull, mediocre, cringeworthy and unimaginative are some of the words that, unfortunately, come to mind with this one.

🔴⚪ OFFICIEL : Le visuel des maillots de la Tunisie pour la Coupe du Monde 2018, présentés par la marque Uhlsport. #Tunisie 🇹🇳 #CM2018 pic.twitter.com/4ZzUGeRQA6 — Tunisie Football (@tunisiefootball) March 10, 2018

THE BEST

5. England

The three lions of England went retro, but with a touch of neo, in this elegant design.

4. Germany

It seems a number of teams returned to their roots to sync new designs with a touch of the 80s, and none executed IT more perfectly than world champions Germany.

3. France

Vive Lea Bleus! France, courtesy of Nike, may have one of the most futuristic jerseys with their neon blue, which well and truly captures the imagination.

2. Argentina

While the three classic Adidas stripes have been relegated to the shoulders, Argentina nonetheless came up with a great, modern jersey inspired by their 1993 shirt.

1. Nigeria

A sumptuous design and authentic look have resulted in a jersey worthy of seeing the Super Eagles soaring high in Russia.