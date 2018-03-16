Beckham Hints At Scouting SA Players For His U.S. Soccer Club

Former footballer and England captain David Beckham is in South Africa, and has hinted that he might be scouting South African footballers for the new U.S. soccer club he co-owns, Miami MLS, in between his official engagements.

Beckham is in South Africa as an international ambassador for whisky brand Haig Club, which saw its SA launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

During an interview at the launch, Beckham spoke about co-owning the team, and the possibility of SA players competing in Major League Soccer.

With his MLS team still under construction, he said there was a lot of work to be done, but that he was grateful to be part of such a prestigious project.

"I am able to pick a city where we play and build a stadium, pick the colours of the team, and pick the logo... it is exciting," he confessed.

Asked if he would ever consider South African players for his side abroad, he said: "South Africa has some very talented players. Having played against a couple of them, I know the quality they possess. We [Miami MLS team] will be open to scouting some players from South Africa."

Beckham, who described the energy in SA as "incredible", also said: "When the opportunity presents itself, we can build something from the talent in South Africa."