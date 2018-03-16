Infinity War: Second Trailer Has Twitter Feeling All Types Of FOMO

"Set your alarm clocks" – four words tweeted by "Avengers: Infinity War" directors the Russo brothers were enough to send superhero Twitter into overdrive.

Set your alarm clocks... — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 16, 2018

Mass hysteria on social media greeted the hints by the directors and some of the cast of the upcoming Avengers movie that the second trailer would be released on Friday. Not since "Black Panther" has a film been awaited with this intensity. Yeah, it's been a whole long, dry month.

Following the success of the first "Infinity War" trailer – it racked up over 252-million viewers in 24 hours, making it the most watched trailer in a day day in YouTube's history – the hype is becoming reality.

No wonder there is FOMO – 10 years in the making, with a whole series of films to set out the Marvel Cinematic Universe all leading up to this one: the ultimate Marvel superhero movie.

Until the next one...

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the first Hollywood film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, so it will be big both literally and figuratively when it opens on April 27.

Fans can't wait for ticket sales to open – here's a selection of the Twitter buzz over the second trailer:

*opens Twitter*



*types "Infinity War Trailer" in search bar*



*checks to see if the trailer has been released*



*repeats every hour*#InfinityWar #InfinityWarTrailer — Will Vickers (@w_vickers11) March 11, 2018

Omg omg omg I need the new trailer now!! #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/bBvUjQOIey — Mr Potts (@thetony_stark) March 12, 2018

Please tweet us when the trailer is out#InfinityWar — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) March 16, 2018

Waiting for those #InfinityWar tickets to go on sale. pic.twitter.com/kyu1Oyu8h8 — Comic Book Cast (@ComicBookCast) March 13, 2018

Waiting for the #InfinityWar trailer 2 like...... pic.twitter.com/jTfq6UAMVE — TheMadTitan Jack Burton (@Bryan_Fury_757) March 15, 2018