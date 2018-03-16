Infinity War: Second Trailer Has Twitter Feeling All Types Of FOMO

"Set your alarm clocks" – four words tweeted by "Avengers: Infinity War" directors the Russo brothers were enough to send superhero Twitter into overdrive.
Set your alarm clocks...— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 16, 2018
Mass hysteria on social media greeted the hints by the directors and some of the cast of the upcoming Avengers movie that the second trailer would be released on Friday. Not since "Black Panther" has a film been awaited with this intensity. Yeah, it's been a whole long, dry month.
Trailer Tomorrow. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/iVjCK5UZtx— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 15, 2018
Following the success of the first "Infinity War" trailer – it racked up over 252-million viewers in 24 hours, making it the most watched trailer in a day day in YouTube's history – the hype is becoming reality.
No wonder there is FOMO – 10 years in the making, with a whole series of films to set out the Marvel Cinematic Universe all leading up to this one: the ultimate Marvel superhero movie.
Until the next one...
"Avengers: Infinity War" is the first Hollywood film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, so it will be big both literally and figuratively when it opens on April 27.
Fans can't wait for ticket sales to open – here's a selection of the Twitter buzz over the second trailer:
mood: waiting for new #InfinityWar trailer pic.twitter.com/6xG03Rjvex— Caput Draconis🌻 (@kasiaOfAsgard) March 14, 2018
*opens Twitter*— Will Vickers (@w_vickers11) March 11, 2018
*types "Infinity War Trailer" in search bar*
*checks to see if the trailer has been released*
*repeats every hour*#InfinityWar #InfinityWarTrailer
Oh. My. God. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Njlj1H2Q6w— Caput Draconis🌻 (@kasiaOfAsgard) March 15, 2018
Omg omg omg I need the new trailer now!! #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/bBvUjQOIey— Mr Potts (@thetony_stark) March 12, 2018
"Trailer tomorrow."#InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/iQRreTuot9— Glø 🌺 (@_lifthrasir) March 15, 2018
Please tweet us when the trailer is out#InfinityWar— Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) March 16, 2018
Waiting for those #InfinityWar tickets to go on sale. pic.twitter.com/kyu1Oyu8h8— Comic Book Cast (@ComicBookCast) March 13, 2018
To when? pic.twitter.com/jXkuVQ0WAU— Tim (@mighty_tim) March 16, 2018
Waiting for the #InfinityWar trailer 2 like...... pic.twitter.com/jTfq6UAMVE— TheMadTitan Jack Burton (@Bryan_Fury_757) March 15, 2018
Checking my phone for @MarvelStudios to drop the new @Avengers #InfinityWar trailer like... pic.twitter.com/8NOE1xMTHP— NVSBLAB (@NVSBLAB) March 16, 2018
#InfinityWar— Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) March 16, 2018
The trailer is still not out! pic.twitter.com/fpsfQ4zbwl
Everybody be like this tonight... #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/NtudFuqlMR— Karen Castle (@ms_swannFCB) March 16, 2018
Manager: Let me get this straight...You need to take off all day tomorrow because Marvel MIGHT drop the #InfinityWar trailer in the morning?— Melvin Brown (@OnScreenHeroics) March 15, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/EMOeCTuLEL
#InfinityWar trailer drops today— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 16, 2018
Me - pic.twitter.com/wVeheLDA2D