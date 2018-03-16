All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    16/03/2018 13:03 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Infinity War: Second Trailer Has Twitter Feeling All Types Of FOMO

    The hype of Infinity War is becoming a reality.

    Twitter

    "Set your alarm clocks" – four words tweeted by "Avengers: Infinity War" directors the Russo brothers were enough to send superhero Twitter into overdrive.

    Mass hysteria on social media greeted the hints by the directors and some of the cast of the upcoming Avengers movie that the second trailer would be released on Friday. Not since "Black Panther" has a film been awaited with this intensity. Yeah, it's been a whole long, dry month.

    Following the success of the first "Infinity War" trailer – it racked up over 252-million viewers in 24 hours, making it the most watched trailer in a day day in YouTube's history – the hype is becoming reality.

    No wonder there is FOMO – 10 years in the making, with a whole series of films to set out the Marvel Cinematic Universe all leading up to this one: the ultimate Marvel superhero movie.

    Until the next one...

    Marvel Studios

    "Avengers: Infinity War" is the first Hollywood film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, so it will be big both literally and figuratively when it opens on April 27.

    Fans can't wait for ticket sales to open – here's a selection of the Twitter buzz over the second trailer:

    MORE:avengers infinity warEntertainmentMarvelMarvel ComicsMarvel Studios