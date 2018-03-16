All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • HALALA
    17/03/2018 10:52 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Lonmin Prepares To Launch Marikana Primary School

    After years of promises, the town will soon be home to a promising new educational facility.

    Supplied

    Marikana, where police gunned down 34 miners in 2012 after 10 others – including security guards and police officers – had been killed the week before, is about to unveil the area's new primary school. Lonmin, the owner of the platinum mine where the massacre took place, in partnership with the departments of basic education and sport, built the sprawling, R17-million education complex.

    The Marikana Primary School has 23 classrooms, a 900-seater hall, a kitchen for preparing student meals, three managerial offices, a sick bay, a conference room and ablution facilities. The school is for pupils from Grade R to Grade 7, and 747 pupils from the area are due to enrol.

    Supplied
    Supplied

    Spokespeople for Lonmin confirmed this week that the school will be unveiled in a ceremony on March 23, roughly six years after the Marikana massacre. In August last year, Lonmin unveiled plans for a major memorial for the slain workers, as well as a R410-million residential development, both of which are under construction.

