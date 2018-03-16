Vegan-Friendly Ice-Cream Anyone? Here Are A Few Local Finds

Those who enjoy dairy-free dessert treats will be welcoming the rise of vegan ice-creams in South Africa.
These alternatives contain no gelatin, eggs, milk products, sugar or preservatives, and mainly rely on nut and plant-based "milk" as an alternative to dairy.
And as it turns out, you don't have to look far to find these delectable treats. We narrowed down five of them, in-shop and online.
1. Yo Coco
KZN-born Sinenhlanhla Ndlela founded the popular vegan ice-cream company in 2016. You can place orders online, with delivery in and around Johannesburg.
2. Caralishious
Founded by renowned wellness consultant Cara Lisa, this vegan ice-cream can be found at selected stores throughout Gauteng and Cape Town. Online orders are also available.
Caralishious Coconut Milk Ice-Cream - A smart treat that you will feel like you're actually cheating! Making it deliciously guilt free🍦🍨🍧— Cara-Lisa (@caralishious) January 31, 2018
https://t.co/kNwDg8fp7H#vegan #banting #sugarfree #guiltfree #caralishious pic.twitter.com/TqBy87KT9C
3. Cold Gold
The Stellenbosch-based company, founded by Janine van Zyl six years ago, also uses 100 percent organic ingredients in its ice-creams, sourced from local farms and small producers in the Winelands.
4. Phat Fox
This Cape Town-based company is also proud to supply South Africa's first dairy-free pea-protein frozen dessert. Their ice-creams are available at selected health stores in the Mother City and online.
5. Tofutti Brands
Tofutti products are available at a number of major retailers in South Africa. All of the company's frozen dessert and "cheese" products are completely vegan, except their Mintz's Blintzes.
