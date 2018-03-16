All Sections
    16/03/2018 14:21 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Vegan-Friendly Ice-Cream Anyone? Here Are A Few Local Finds

    Yep, dairy-free, yet as delicious as they come.

    Mizina via Getty Images
    Healthy homemade chocolate ice-cream that is dairy-free and gluten-free.

    Those who enjoy dairy-free dessert treats will be welcoming the rise of vegan ice-creams in South Africa.

    These alternatives contain no gelatin, eggs, milk products, sugar or preservatives, and mainly rely on nut and plant-based "milk" as an alternative to dairy.

    And as it turns out, you don't have to look far to find these delectable treats. We narrowed down five of them, in-shop and online.

    1. Yo Coco

    KZN-born Sinenhlanhla Ndlela founded the popular vegan ice-cream company in 2016. You can place orders online, with delivery in and around Johannesburg.

    A post shared by Yo Coco (@the_yococo) on

    2. Caralishious

    Founded by renowned wellness consultant Cara Lisa, this vegan ice-cream can be found at selected stores throughout Gauteng and Cape Town. Online orders are also available.

    3. Cold Gold

    The Stellenbosch-based company, founded by Janine van Zyl six years ago, also uses 100 percent organic ingredients in its ice-creams, sourced from local farms and small producers in the Winelands.

    A post shared by Janine (@coldgoldicecream) on

    4. Phat Fox

    This Cape Town-based company is also proud to supply South Africa's first dairy-free pea-protein frozen dessert. Their ice-creams are available at selected health stores in the Mother City and online.

    A post shared by Phat Fox (@phatfoxfrozenfun) on

    5. Tofutti Brands

    Tofutti products are available at a number of major retailers in South Africa. All of the company's frozen dessert and "cheese" products are completely vegan, except their Mintz's Blintzes.

