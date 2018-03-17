All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS
    18/03/2018 13:42 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Rabada Appeal Hearing Set For Monday, March 19

    Kagiso Rabada was found guilty of “inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player” after brushing shoulders with Australia skipper Steve Smith.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Kagiso Rabada.

    South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will make his appeal against a two-match suspension on Monday, as he fights to play in the rest of the Test series against Australia.

    Rabada will be represented at his appeal by high-profile advocate Dali Mpofu, EWN reported on Friday.

    Rabada was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after brushing shoulders with Steve Smith after he dismissed the Australia captain in the first innings of South Africa's six-wicket win in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters
    Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's captain, Steve Smith, in the second SA vs Aus Test at St George's Park, seconds before the shoulder-brushing incident.

    Rabada was given three demerit points by International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Jeff Crowe, taking him past the tally of eight that triggers an automatic two-match suspension.

    New Zealander Michael Heron has been appointed as the judicial commissioner for the appeal hearing, which will be held via video conference on Monday, the ICC said in a statement.

    Heron will then have 48 hours to arrive at a decision.

    The third test starts on Thursday in Cape Town. The four-match series is tied at 1-1.

    Although there was contact made with Smith, Rabada has maintained it was accidental.

    He was the fifth player to be sanctioned by the ICC in a tempestuous Test series so far. The others were Australia's David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock.

    Fans around the world are split between those who think Rabada committed an infringement and must pay the price, and those adamant that Smith engineered the contact and then exaggerated it deliberately to get Rabada suspended.

    Twitter, as always, saw both sides well represented:

    Many fans feel Rabada is being unfairly singled out, whereas other fast bowlers get aways with being just as aggressive as he is:

    Kagiso Rabada

