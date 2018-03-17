Rabada Appeal Hearing Set For Monday, March 19

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will make his appeal against a two-match suspension on Monday, as he fights to play in the rest of the Test series against Australia.

Rabada will be represented at his appeal by high-profile advocate Dali Mpofu, EWN reported on Friday.

If the #ICC ban #Rabada I think it would be a sad day for #Cricket as I think the Aussie Capt @Steve Smith made a meal of the slight brush @KagisoRabada25 he should have fallen over it would have looked better !!! — Allan Lamb (@AllanLamb294) March 15, 2018

Rabada was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after brushing shoulders with Steve Smith after he dismissed the Australia captain in the first innings of South Africa's six-wicket win in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's captain, Steve Smith, in the second SA vs Aus Test at St George's Park, seconds before the shoulder-brushing incident.

Rabada was given three demerit points by International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Jeff Crowe, taking him past the tally of eight that triggers an automatic two-match suspension.

New Zealander Michael Heron has been appointed as the judicial commissioner for the appeal hearing, which will be held via video conference on Monday, the ICC said in a statement.

Heron will then have 48 hours to arrive at a decision.

The third test starts on Thursday in Cape Town. The four-match series is tied at 1-1.

Although there was contact made with Smith, Rabada has maintained it was accidental.

He was the fifth player to be sanctioned by the ICC in a tempestuous Test series so far. The others were Australia's David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock.

JUST IN:

Cricket South Africa have confirmed Dali Mpofu will represent Kagiso Rabada as the No 1 Ranked Test player appeals his 2 match ban. #Rabada #Cricket #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/XL1WcaBWLy — Lunga Kupiso (@KupisoLunga) March 15, 2018

Fans around the world are split between those who think Rabada committed an infringement and must pay the price, and those adamant that Smith engineered the contact and then exaggerated it deliberately to get Rabada suspended.

Twitter, as always, saw both sides well represented:

#SteveSmith was very focused on NOT avoiding any contact, even pressed his shoulder out to ensure contact. Part of the innocent 😇 Ausie way of provoking. — Establishment Blues (@establue_1) March 13, 2018

Riddle me this: KG and Steve Smith were two cars facing each on a one lane street. Why is it that only KG gets charged? Shouldn't both cars swerve out the way to avoid contact? #SAvAUS #Rabada — Liz Sasman (@LizSasman) March 12, 2018

What was #Rabada thinking? Man could've broken a shoulder blade or something! I hope the Aussie player is out of danger now & he's recuperating at home with his loving family. Thoughts & prayers at this time. pic.twitter.com/rsbOFI97MD — Thabo Mthembu (@ThaboMthembu84) March 13, 2018

Not the best track record... Probably had it coming did our #Rabada - regardless of how inconsistent the @ICC Umpires & Match Referees can be... These things though are ALWAYS so subjective - so also not an exact science for @ICC ! #SAvsAUS Rabada pic.twitter.com/Lr2Ou7pNZh — Dave Nosworthy (@DONCRICKET) March 12, 2018

In complete solidarity with #Rabada. Jeff Crowe is a white supremacist. Cannot quite stomach a black cricketers making his white cousins dance. — Pushpal Ganguly (@ganguly_pushpal) March 12, 2018​​​​​​

As much as there is to celebrate how brilliantly #Rabada @KagisoRabada25 has bowled in this #SAvsAUS Test match - he seriously now needs to look at how he's operating as @OfficialCSA simply cannot afford to have him missing games...! 🤔🏏 https://t.co/BkRR9JXIYt — Dave Nosworthy (@DONCRICKET) March 12, 2018

Many fans feel Rabada is being unfairly singled out, whereas other fast bowlers get aways with being just as aggressive as he is:

#SAvsAUS #Rabada



"I think we're just going too far on the sensitive side. Players have to show passion. Otherwise you could just put a bowling machine and a robot to bat"



Do you agree with Faf du Plessis? https://t.co/2G8fignsAO pic.twitter.com/e3Y6H4GBf8 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 13, 2018

The entire Australian team, the entire English squad, ponting, Kohli, broad and many others are all arrogant and sometimes cross the line. All of which go further than rabada.. But then again they aren't black #icc #rabada — Sharad Singh (@sharadsingh77) March 12, 2018

I have seen countless bowlers have more hostile contact with the opposition than @KagisoRabada25 , and not even face an on-screen replay let alone a suspension. This decision is an absolute disgrace for the sport and says more about the @ICC than it does #Rabada. #AUSvsSA — Roh Agni 🇨🇦 (@rohsgarden) March 12, 2018

