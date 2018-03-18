DA Won't Rest Until Zuma Pays His Own Legal Fees

The DA is adamant that the state should not cover former president Jacob Zuma's defence costs in his trial for corruption.

"We will also fight to ensure the public do not have to carry the costs of Zuma's defence, as they have already done for the past nine years," the party said in a statement.

It was revealed last week that the state would be paying for the former president's legals fees, as per an existing agreement.

President Ramaphosa has confirmed that there is an agreement between government and former President Jacob Zuma to pay for Zuma's endless litigation.



Jacob Zuma "could drag this on for years and the tax payer has to pay." - @MmusiMaimane #RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/TEi7Aq3qrb — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 14, 2018

The party says it is also not going to allow Zuma to use any further delaying tactics in this case. The DA first launched a review application in 2009, after the charges against Zuma on 783 counts were dropped.

"We will brief our legal teams immediately to oppose any effort by Zuma to delay this any further, including his application for a stay of prosecution," the DA statement said.

If Jacob Zuma wants to abuse legal process to avoid prison, he should be prepared to pay for it himself!#DAFedEx — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 17, 2018

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported that Zuma's legal team will apply for the case to be struck off the roll.

His lawyers will base their argument on the contention that Zuma had no intention to commit crime when he and his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, met with French arms manufacturer Thales.

Zuma faces 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering in connection with the arms deal.

According to the paper, Shaik will testify in the trial and is expected to maintain that the payments he made to Zuma were not corrupt.

READ: Zuma Will Be Prosecuted – Abrahams

On Friday, NPA boss Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma will stand trial on charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Abrahams appointed KwaZulu-Natal public prosecutor Moipone Noko to make arrangements for Zuma's appearance in court and the trial that will follow.

"In the interests of transparency and justice, a trial will be the best place to determine the truth . . . there is a reasonable chance of success of a conviction. Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done," Abrahams said at the Friday afternoon briefing.