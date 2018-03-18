Maimane Stands Unopposed For Re-Election As DA Leader

Mmusi Maimane is standing unopposed for leader of the Democratic Alliance ahead of elections at the federal congress next month, the party announced on Sunday morning.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is standing for re-election as DA federal chairperson, with the position being contested by DA Free State chairperson and MP Annelie Lotriet, and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The DA opened the nomination process on March 5 and closed it on Friday.

The federal congress will take place on April 7 and April 8 in Tshwane, when the party leader, federal chairperson and deputy federal chairpersons will be elected.

It is expected to be the largest congress in the history of the party, drawing more than 2,000 delegates from all parts of the country.

In terms of the clause 6.1.4 of the DA's federal constitution, "The federal congress elects the leader, the federal chairperson and the [three] deputy federal chairpersons".

The 155 members of the federal council will receive an additional ballot paper that will allow them to vote for the chairperson and two deputy chairpersons of federal council, as well as the federal chairperson of finance, in terms of clause 6.2.4.1 of the party's constitution.

The following candidates have been nominated:

Federal DA Women's Network Leader:

- Gaibie, Shehana Bibi

- Mbombo, Nomafrench

- Mvenya, Veliswa

Deputy Federal DA Women's Network Leader:

- Adams, Arlene

- Stanfley, Safiyia Hajeera

Federal DA Women's Network Additional Members:

- Botha, Lorraine Juliette

- Campbell-Cloete, Beatrice Aletta Susanna

- Molefe, Martha Obakeng

- Motale, Sandy Kgaogelo

- Nene, Salamina Nokuthozana

- Stanfley, Safiyia Hajeera

- Van Minnen, Benedicta Maria

- Weber, Annerie Maria Magdalena

- Machaba, Lincoln Mohoboya Uriah

- Mphithi, Luyolo

- Peterson, Katlego Clement

- Xabiso Nicholas, Nyati

Federal Youth Chairperson:

- Badroodien, Zahid Ahmed

- Bagamela, Nomayeza Ida

- Nonkelela, S'Thembele

- Plaatjie, Yongama Maranatha

Deputy Federal Youth Chairperson: Administration:

- Ncube, Mlungisi Wesley

- Plaatjie, Yongama Maranatha

Deputy Federal Youth Chairperson: Training and Development:

- De Wet, Henning Petrus Cornelius

- Mnikati, Sandile

Deputy Federal Youth Chairperson: Media and Publicity (Uncontested):

- Selowa, Dikeledi

Deputy Federal Youth Chairperson: Recruitment and Campaigns (Uncontested):

- Mzindhle, Bruce Samukele

Federal Finance Chairperson:

- George, Dion Travers

- Lees, Robert Alfred

Deputy Chairperson of Federal Council:

- Hoosen, Mohammed Haniff

- Mazzone, Natasha Wendy Anita

- Ramulifho, Nkhumeni

- Walters, Thomas Charles Ravenscroft

Chairperson of Federal Council (uncontested):

- Selfe, James

Deputy Federal Chairpersons:

- Mabula, Rollence Molamu

- Mafanedza, Ndwakhulu Greaterman

- Meyer, Ivan Henry

- Molapo, Nkele

- Nt'sekhe, Refiloe

- Thwala, Dumisani Sibusiso

- Van Der Walt, Desiree

- Waters, Michael