'Black Panther' Inspires Wakanda Yoga

A yoga school in the U.S. has recently introduced "Wakanda Yoga" — inspired by Marvel's hit superhero movie "Black Panther".

Yogi Artis Smith says after watching "Black Panther", he couldn't get the music and the culture off his mind.

"I just went on a binge and started to listening to African drumming for hours and hours," he told 13News Now. He later decided to create Wakanda Yoga.

A post shared by Artis Smith (@artissmith1) on Mar 13, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

His new exercise creation features poses based on a "Kemetic style" associated with ancient Egyptian cultures. "Egyptian yoga. And it comes from Africa. And it's based on hieroglyphs and teachings," he said.

"It's an all-levels class that is accessible to the beginner, but also the experienced practitioner will have the chance to move into more advanced poses. There are breathing exercises, and a brief guided meditation after every class."

A post shared by Artis Smith (@artissmith1) on Mar 8, 2018 at 5:33am PST

During these yoga sessions, live musicians play African drums.

"The origin of the drumming is from west Africa and north Africa, and it's gonna be tempered to what's going on in that room at a particular time," Smith explained.

A post shared by Artis Smith (@artissmith1) on Feb 27, 2018 at 4:58am PST

ka