Cape Town Comes Alive For Annual Carnival Celebrations

Green Point came alight on Saturday night as residents of the Mother City took to the streets for the annual Cape Town Carnival — a celebration of the city's colourful inhabitants.

South Africa: The 2018 Cape Town Carnival took place. The theme of this years carnival was, "Mother City Mother Nature". 17-03-2018 pic.twitter.com/JHKRN2QJIv — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) March 17, 2018

At the parade, this year themed "Mother City Mother Nature", there were queen bees, towering puppet rhinos, giant street-side grocers, drum majorettes, Helen Zille in an "Ayoba" coat, enormous floral-headed floats, and glowing "Mother Nature" figures.

Cape Town carnival looking GOOd this year pic.twitter.com/C0HF1YecZj — matt (@MatthewVIII) March 17, 2018

Social media users also celebrated Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille for her dance moves as she led the parade down the streets.

We're feeling the beat at #CTcarnival2018 - are you? pic.twitter.com/iaa7EX7MyQ — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) March 17, 2018

