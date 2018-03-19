All Sections
    Cape Town Comes Alive For Annual Carnival Celebrations

    The Mother City returned to 'Mother Nature' for the Cape Town Carnival.

    19/03/2018 09:37 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    NARDUS ENGELBRECHT via Getty Images

    Green Point came alight on Saturday night as residents of the Mother City took to the streets for the annual Cape Town Carnival — a celebration of the city's colourful inhabitants.

    At the parade, this year themed "Mother City Mother Nature", there were queen bees, towering puppet rhinos, giant street-side grocers, drum majorettes, Helen Zille in an "Ayoba" coat, enormous floral-headed floats, and glowing "Mother Nature" figures.

    Social media users also celebrated Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille for her dance moves as she led the parade down the streets.

    Check out some of the most beautiful images below, and tag @huffpostsa on social media so we can share some of your memories with our followers.

    Cape Town Carnival 2018

