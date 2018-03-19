All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/03/2018 10:33 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    SNAPS: Somizi Is Engaged After Whirlwind Romance!

    Ladies and gentlemen, meet Somhale!

    Mohale/Instagram
    Mohale Motaung (L) and Somizi Mhlongo.

    "Idols" judge – and frequent presence on our screens in other roles – Somizi Mhlongo and his beau, 24-year-old IT recruitment specialist and "budding economist" Mohale Motaung, are engaged – and they couldn't be happier!

    Somizi popped the question while the pair was on bae-cation in Paris – on the love-lock bridge, to be exact.

    And the ring had us looking twice...

    Here are more of the duo's snaps from the city of love, and other romantic spots:

    .

    .

    .

    So my boyfriend says I should take as much pictures as I can because by next week my "yellowboneness" will be gone 🤣😭.... I wanna go back to Europe. #somhale

    .

    Congratulations! And early commiserations to the poor wedding planner – this nuptial extravaganza is likely to require a reality show all of its own...

    MORE:EntertainmentMohaleSomizi engagedSomizi Mhlongo