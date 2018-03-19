SNAPS: Somizi Is Engaged After Whirlwind Romance!

"Idols" judge – and frequent presence on our screens in other roles – Somizi Mhlongo and his beau, 24-year-old IT recruitment specialist and "budding economist" Mohale Motaung, are engaged – and they couldn't be happier!

Somizi popped the question while the pair was on bae-cation in Paris – on the love-lock bridge, to be exact.

And the ring had us looking twice...

Here are more of the duo's snaps from the city of love, and other romantic spots:

Congratulations! And early commiserations to the poor wedding planner – this nuptial extravaganza is likely to require a reality show all of its own...