Sunday Twitter Raves About How Much Peeps Love Teachers

PeepsIt started with a tweet by the people's doctor, Sindi van Zyl saying # SundayTwitter would be dedicated to celebrating teachers.

Tomorrow we are dedicating #SundayTwitter to teachers.

I shall be up at the crack of dawn to get us started. We do not appreciate the work that is done by teachers. That wall that I saw at Manie's school reminded me of the magic that teachers are #WeLoveTeachers — IG: sindivanzyl 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) March 17, 2018

#WeLoveTeachers became a prominent trend, as people poured their hearts out about teachers and why they are such amazing humans.

Tweeps were feeling warm and fuzzy... So sweet!

#WeLoveTeachers



A big shutout to my H.S. maths teacher, Mrs Waters. Forced me to deal with a subject I detested. Forced all of her "bad" students to take extra classes after school-hours.



Turned an indifferent, lethargic, maths student into a numbers man. — James Chikonamombe (@Zichivhu) March 18, 2018

This is my Mother wit her last class she taught.She used to say teaching is not a profession but a calling.She refused teach in the suburbs & taught in the villages. She stayed in a school cottage & came home only on Fridays.

She died at the age of 45 in 2010. 🖤 #WeLoveTeachers pic.twitter.com/JNUOZf2L4X — SunshineM (@SunshineM23) March 18, 2018

Today is her Birthday..

Rest is perfect peace Mom 🖤

○18.03.1965 >> ●15.08.2010#WeLoveTeachers — SunshineM (@SunshineM23) March 18, 2018

My mom is a teacher & literally, she is always teaching. My nieces & nephews are all top achievers in their schools because mom made education fun for them. My nephews count everything! "10 more spoons & then I'm full Gogo" & he can even count backwards now 🤣❤️ #WeLoveTeachers — Kay (@yarmsforeal) March 18, 2018

Grade R graduation 😢😢. He told his mom he wanted the same haircut as Mr. Moyo 😂😂 #WeLoveTeachers pic.twitter.com/du2IIpuS7c — IG: Cartier_Tsholo (@Cartier_Tsholo) March 18, 2018

#WeLoveTeachers Thank you for helping me be the best I can be. Thank you for your patience with me . pic.twitter.com/0rDVXH6vOM — Msakazi (@MpumiMlambo2) March 18, 2018

Best teacher ever in High School, Mr Indran Naidoo @Indran_Eval, now executive at UNDP (since 2012) and still as humble as ever! Hopefully we see him back in SA one day AS PRESIDENT! 😉#WeLoveTeachers — Shamrita Singh (@Shamrita_Singh) March 18, 2018

This was really adorable – hopefully Twitter will continue spreading the love.