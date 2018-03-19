All Sections
    • NEWS
    19/03/2018 14:27 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Sunday Twitter Raves About How Much Peeps Love Teachers

    Dr Sindi van Zyl started the hashtag that went viral on social media over the weekend.

    Getty Images

    PeepsIt started with a tweet by the people's doctor, Sindi van Zyl saying #SundayTwitter would be dedicated to celebrating teachers.

    #WeLoveTeachers became a prominent trend, as people poured their hearts out about teachers and why they are such amazing humans.

    Tweeps were feeling warm and fuzzy... So sweet!

    This was really adorable – hopefully Twitter will continue spreading the love.

