Thando Thabethe's Engagement Party: Yes, It WAS All That...

Actress and radio host Thando Thabethe and fiancé, Frans Mashao, celebrated their engagement in the company of friends over the weekend – a very belated party.

The couple got engaged in July last year and according to Thando, wedding planning has been as stressful as it has been exciting.

"Every girl dreams of her wedding day and thinks that's the one thing they cannot wait for. However, it's much more work than I ever imagined, and to have to juggle [planning] with my actual jobs is proving very difficult – but also very exciting at the same time," she previously told HuffPost SA.

The party, tagged #franstakesthando on social media, took place at the Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel.

Here are some of the snaps from the celebration that was.



