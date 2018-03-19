The Most-Watched Movie Trailers Of All Time (Er, Since The Internet Began)

2018 is set to be an epic year on the big screens – a quarter of the way through it, there are many blockbusters still to behold. One has already shattered a record before it is even released – thanks to the success of its trailer.

The next instalment in Marvel's Avengers saga, "Avengers: Infinity War", had obsessive stans in an uproar when it dropped it trailer last week.

Here are the top five most-watched movie trailers (within 24 hours of their release online) of all time, according to IMDb:

1. Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

Views: 230-million

Highlight of the trailer: Thanos going toe-to-toe with the Avengers in search of the infinity stones – for the first time in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Notes: It became the most-watched trailer in 24 hours after surpassing the "IT" trailer by 33-million views.

Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making @Avengers #InfinityWar the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! See you all May 4th pic.twitter.com/7dYmhk8VSi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 30, 2017

The film was 10 years in the making, and is set for release on April 27. Superhero fans are gearing up for what could be 2018's best-selling film.

2. IT Official Teaser Trailer (2017)

Views: 197-million

Highlights of the trailer: Seeing "It", the terrifying Pennywise, for the first time

Notes: What makes this even more impressive is the fact that this was just the teaser trailer, not the official trailer. It built the suspense without really revealing much about the clown, leaving the perfect cliffhanger.

Whether you're a fan of Stephen King and horror movie or not, the film strikes the perfect balance between horror and humour, as boys come face-to-face with fear.

3. The Fate Of The Furious (2017)

Views: 139-million

Highlights of the trailer: Dominic Torreto turning against his team, and a submarine jumping from below the freezing ice.

#FastFact: Filming in Iceland included a Lamborghini, snowmobiles, a tank, and 180 lbs of dynamite. 💣 #FastFurious pic.twitter.com/cVmVhJ1y0Y — Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) December 13, 2017

Notes: Whether you want to call it "Fate Of The Furious", "F8", or "The Fast And The Furious 8", the FatF franchise has a formula that keeps racking in the box-office numbers. It is now set set for its ninth instalment.

"F8" was highly successful at the box office – even the trailer was able to pull a massive crowd on Youtube.

4. Thor Ragnorok (2017)

Views: 136-million

Highlight of the trailer: The joy Thor displays being reunited with Hulk, only to be smashed by Hulk in an epic battle.

Notes: Perhaps the high viewership of this trailer was the way in which the humour was delivered. The trailer managed to include comedy, adventure and the race against time as Thor tries to stop the destruction Ragnorok.

5. Beauty And The Beast (2017)

Views: 127-million

Highlight of the trailer: The first dance of Belle and the Beast.

Notes: The live-action version of the fairy tale hat went from animated film to Broadway musical had plenty of fans excited hen the trailer dropped.