It's only been a month since the release of Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther", but that's aeons in Nigeria's film business, where two unofficial sequels to the film have just been released.

The "Wakanda Forever" series, released in full on YouTube last week, takes place in a fictional Nigerian kingdom, ostensibly the Wakanda of "Black Panther", and explores Nigerian voodoo magic. It features a typically Nollywood lo-tech speaking snake, which bites the head off of one of the lead characters in the opening scene.

The film itself, which has already been viewed more than 30,000 times, could actually be an old Nollywood film that has been retitled to make the most of the Black Panther madness, which broke the $1-billion (~R12-billion) mark in cinemas last week.

