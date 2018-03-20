Khabonina Goes Global With #Mandela100Yogathon in Hong Kong

Local actress, choreographer, TV host and fitness guru Khabonina Qubeka is taking her passion for yoga to the next level as she heads out on an international tour where she and world-famous yoga teacher YogaRaj are conducting the first #Mandela100Yogathon in Hong Kong, and in the world.

Khabonina will visit China to launch #Yogathon100ForMadiba – a yoga marathon that forms part of the 2018 Nelson Mandela Centenary events.

WE DID IT ! The #KhaboYoga shoot was INSANE ! Can't wait for u & ur body to EXPERIENCE these images ! Here's a sneak peek! And goodness what a TEAM 🙏🏾

...slowly becoming my fave photographer 📸👉🏾 #lubalesolle YOU HAVE TO SEE WHAT HE DID WITH THIS YOGA CAPTURATION 🧘🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/luJoQ9DOOs — KHABONINA™ (@Khabonina_Q) March 12, 2018

But her Hong Kong visit is just the first leg of an international tour – she will be spreading the Madiba-inspired yoga message across Africa, where she says the ancient fitness technique has an important legacy.

"Yoga has a deep history in North Africa. It's the place Kemetic yoga was born. I want to show children that the idea of yoga isn't a foreign one, and how beneficial yoga is for African children. The health benefits are imperative [sic], and it is a message I feel strongly about."

