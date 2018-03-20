Mark Kingon Appointed Acting SARS Commissioner

MEDIA STATEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF MARK KINGON AS ACTING COMMISSIONER FOR THE SOUTH AFRICAN REVENUE SERVICE

Mr Mark Kingon has been appointed as Acting Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) following the suspension of Mr Thomas Moyane, the Commissioner of SARS by the President.

Mr Kingon is currently the Acting Chief Officer: Business and Individual Taxes, within SARS. He has been with SARS since its establishment and worked his way through the ranks to become the Group Executive: Relationship Management within Business and Individual Taxes.

We wish to thank Mr Kingon for availing himself to serve SARS and the country in this capacity.

Issued by National Treasury Date: 20 March 2018