    • NEWS
    20/03/2018 06:51 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Mark Kingon Appointed Acting SARS Commissioner

    Kingon has been appointed following the suspension of Tom Moyane.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    MEDIA STATEMENT

    APPOINTMENT OF MARK KINGON AS ACTING COMMISSIONER FOR THE SOUTH AFRICAN REVENUE SERVICE

    Mr Mark Kingon has been appointed as Acting Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) following the suspension of Mr Thomas Moyane, the Commissioner of SARS by the President.

    Mr Kingon is currently the Acting Chief Officer: Business and Individual Taxes, within SARS. He has been with SARS since its establishment and worked his way through the ranks to become the Group Executive: Relationship Management within Business and Individual Taxes.

    We wish to thank Mr Kingon for availing himself to serve SARS and the country in this capacity.

    Issued by National Treasury Date: 20 March 2018

