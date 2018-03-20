Ramaphosa Jets Off To Rwanda On Commercial SAA Flight

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday flew to Rwanda to represent South Africa at an African Union summit – and his choice of carrier wasn't a private jet; it was South African Airways.

He is leading a delegation to the 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Kigali, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies and deputy minister of Trade and Industry Gratitude Magwanishe.

But before his arrival, he thanked the SAA cabin crew for their "hospitality".

Today I had the pleasure of flying with our national carrier en route to Kigali, Rwanda for the 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union. I wish to thank the men and women at SAA for your hospitality. pic.twitter.com/aHDWiXS2Kp — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 20, 2018

He posted pictures with members of the flight crew and with the pilots in the cockpit.

President Matamela it would be appreciated if you make it your habit Sir to travel via SAA as this presents an opportunity for interacting with people and staff. Well done Pres👌 — Thulani ShonT Mdaka (@Thulani_ShonT) March 20, 2018