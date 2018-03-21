All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/03/2018 11:04 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    'Black Panther' Breaks Yet Another Record, This Time For Twitter

    'Black Panther' is the most tweeted-about movie to date.

    Getty Images/EyeEm
    EyeEm

    The 2018 blockbuster film "Black Panther" has broken yet another record -- and no, it's not a box office record, but a Twitter record -- the most tweeted about movie to date.

    As it stands, "Black Panther" is not only the king of Wakanda, but also the box office. Now it has the bragging rights as the movie king on Twitter as well.

    Bob Levey via Getty Images

    According to CNN, Twitter announced on Tuesday in a statement that the film had amassed over 35-million tweets, making it the most-tweeted-about movie to date, beating a record previously held by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

    The most retweeted "Black Panther" tweet to date came courtesy of U.S. rapper Kendrick Lamar, when he tweeted the "Black Panther' album tracklist, which saw it being retweeted over half a million times.

    So far the movie has made over a $1-billion (R11-billion) at the global box office, a feat that took only 26 days, and on top of that, the movie has been at the top of the box office for five weeks in a row.

    pixelfit via Getty Images

    MORE:Black PantherBox OfficeEntertainmenttwitter