Meghan Markle Pays For Her Entire Royal Wardrobe Herself: Report

In just a few short months, Meghan Markle has made her mark as a style maven. Not only is the royal-to-be known for matching classic pieces and wearing stunning designer coats, but her favourite fashion accessories sell out in mere minutes, causing the public to appropriately coin this trend the "Meghan Effect."

But now the question on everyone's mind is: who is paying for Markle's royal wardrobe?

Meghan Markle wears a J. Crew coat as she visits Birmingham, U.K. on March 8, 2018.

According to People magazine, Markle is paying for everything herself, and Prince Harry is currently doing the same, as "royals do not accept designer clothes for free."

Considering the steep price tags on many of Markle's designer pieces, this is an impressive feat, even with her previous TV star salary.

While the 36-year-old has worn some very affordable pieces (remember that two-tone wool J. Crew coat she wore for International Women's Day?), there are others that haven't been so wallet-friendly.

Meghan Markle wears a Stella McCartney coat while visiting Cardiff Castle, Wales, on Jan. 18, 2018.

The chic Stella McCartney coat she wore on her first official visit to Wales, for instance, cost US$1,939.73, or roughly C$2,536, Elle reports. And that beige wrap coat by Sentaler that she wore on Christmas Day cost her a hefty C$1,695.

But neither of these pieces even compare to the amount Markle spent on the Ralph & Russo gown she bought for her official engagement photos. According to People magazine, the gorgeous piece of couture cost her a whopping US$78,000, approximately C$102,000!

To put this in perspective, Markle reportedly made US$50,000 per episode of "Suits," Fortune reports.

But while the royal-to-be and her future husband can certainly afford their designer clothes (Harry has an estimated C$55 million fortune), they won't be paying for their own wardrobe forever.

After the couple ties the knot on May 19, Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall fund will cover the cost of their outfits for official public outings. This is the same fund that covers business expenses for Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so once Markle becomes part of the Royal Family, her expenses will be included as well.

Until then, we'll just be over here in awe of not only Markle's flawless style, but her ability to pay for them herself. You go, girl!

