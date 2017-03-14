Keep Moving Towards Your Destiny

A few years ago I was invited by a close friend to attend her little girl's kindergarten graduation concert. It was by far the most entertaining performance I had seen in a long while, especially to see "happy feet" all over the stage.

There were some really naturally gifted little dancers, and whilst others struggled to keep up, find rhythm or remembered their steps, they had remembered to be present and have care-free fun, unaware of criticism or self-doubt, they kept moving!

In the end happy feet stood still, poised little boys and girls began to declare familiar last words to conquer their new journey of years and years of more learning ahead, it sounded like this, "when I grow up I want to be the first female President, when I grow up I want to be a fireman", until it slowly faded away to that last little graduate.

I am not a parent but in those moments of closing I felt proud, I was impressed with the imagination, ambition and confidence that was only sprung forth by childlike faith.

Many of us may have accomplished our own declarations for our life, whilst some burn with an adventure heart to re-invent and to constantly re-create, and for others who may find themselves crawling or stumbling, struggling to find their self after facing many challenges remember to keep moving, like nobody is watching, and to find that childlike faith for the vision of the life that awaits you.

We will always be standing on the stage of life, learning, growing, evolving, but the biggest lesson is to always be true to ourselves to walk away from what keeps us stagnant and to run toward passion.

If today may not be the day you run blindly into passion, may it be a day that you keep moving closer to it until you do.