Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Broke Up. Now They Need Their Space, Neh?

After two years together, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have decided to call it quits. The couple had been together since November 2015.

Malik and Hadid confirmed the news in separate statements released on social media.

Malik addressed the break-up on Twitter...

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."

Hadid also confirmed the break-up on Twitter...

"Break-up statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years, not only in a relationship but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."

Fans suspected there could be trouble in the couple's relationship when former One Direction member Zayn unfollowed Gigi on Instagram.

The two were last photographed together in January, after celebrating their two-year anniversary as a couple just a few months before.

Zayn and Gigi started dating in November 2015, when the singer asked the model out after both worked at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In June 2016 they broke up briefly, but rekindled their relationship soon afterwards. In July 2017, they appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, discussing swapping clothes with one another.

While many fans may be heartbroken over Gigi and Zayn, it's important to remember that they deserve privacy at this time, just as Zayn asked. Hopefully they're doing okay as they go through this life transition.

