Real-Life Angel Harry Styles Dances Into Everyone’s Hearts

The highly anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show finally aired this past November, and millions of viewers tuned in to watch the gorgeous winged models strut their stuff in the latest lingerie offerings from the world-famous brand.

Harry Styles on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Now let's be real – it's hard to upstage an intricately dressed Victoria's Secret Angel. But this year one performer managed to shine. Musical guest and real-life angel Harry Styles stole the hearts of everyone who tuned in. And surprisingly, it wasn't his smile or flowing hair that had people talking – it was his dance moves.

Longtime fans will know that his "Harry-esque" dance moves have never been choreographed.

In fact, his uncoordinated stage antics have often resulted in some of the most epic stage-falls ever. But if you thought he might hold back when surrounded by gorgeous women in lingerie – the answer is no.

Everyone was quick to notice his quirky moves behind the models, and they loved every second of it. Harry shuffle-danced, snapped his fingers and strutted all over the catwalk as if in an imaginary bubble, his vintage suits only adding to the allure of the occasion.

Harry Styles of One Direction appears on NBC News' 'Today' show -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

Serenading the worldwide audience with his latest single, "Kiwi", and popular favourite "Only Angel", Harry suited up in two impeccably tailored ensembles.

After opening the show in a custom Gucci black velvet suit paired with a pink silk dress shirt and leather square-toed ankle boots, a quick outfit change saw him switch to a pastel mint-green blazer, flared trousers and dress shirt by Givenchy with heeled black boots, making him as stylish as the models surrounding him.

When Harry snagged one of the coveted spots as a performer for the show in Shanghai, we knew it would be memorable – and we weren't disappointed.

His natural confidence and stage presence easily made him the talk of the show, and it's not exaggerating to say that he killed it. If you missed it, don't miss out – watch a rerun of his performance and see for yourself.

And if you should happen to hit the replay button a few times, we won't judge you...





This article originally appeared in Glamour magazine South Africa.