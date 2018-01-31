Sorry Ladies, Ed Sheeran Is Officially Off The Market!

That's right – everyone's favourite ginger is now engaged to Cherry Seaborn, who said "I do" to Ed's proposal after almost three years of dating.

As is becoming standard in the celeb world, Ed took to Instagram to announce his engagement with a loved-up pic of the two of them. "Got myself a fiancée just before new year", he said in the caption. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

The engagement shouldn't have come as much of a surprise though, as last year Ed told the press how Cherry had inspired his song "Perfect", which topped the charts around the world.

Although the engagement itself has been a secret for the past few weeks, Ed has always been open about his love for his partner, whom he's known since they went to school together as children. After reconnecting years later, the couple began dating in 2015, and are now on the way to making the ultimate commitment.

Instagram/ @teddysphotos

"I've known Cherry since I was 11," Sheeran said in a March 2017 interview. "She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows around New York in 2015. It was around then that we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor's [Swift] 4th of July party. I was texting Cherry, and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I.' I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history."

Ed's fiancée has also been instrumental in helping him battle substance abuse. "I didn't really notice it was happening," he said. "It just started gradually happening, and then some people (including Seaborn) took me to one side and were like, 'Calm yourself down'. It's all fun to begin with – it all starts off as a party, and then you're doing it on your own and it's not, so that was a wake-up call."

Moving in together was a major change, too. "I think that was a real help grounding me," he said. "I was a 25-year-old in the music industry on tour, so I just needed someone to balance me out."

It seems she's now set to do that for a lifetime – and we don't know about you, but we can't wait to hear what songs she inspires Ed to write next. Congrats to the happy couple!

This article originally appeared in Glamour magazine South Africa.