Planning A Holiday? Let Chinese Astrology Help!

Waiting for a "sign" to book your next trip? The Chinese New Year, which began on February 16, may just be it.

If reading your monthly star sign is already one of your guilty pleasures, you'll enjoy learning about your Chinese astrology sign and getting inspired for your next holiday.

"According to Chinese astrology (sheng xiao), we enter the Year of the Dog this February," says Nicky Potgieter, Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) leisure marketing leader.

"Whether you think it's true or not, your Chinese sign could give you the inspiration you need to decide where to travel to next – and with whom."

The Rat

Year of birth: 1900, 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020.

Those born under this sign are believed to be incredibly adaptable, with a quick wit and sharp intellect that makes them well suited for the fast-paced fields of entrepreneurship and business. Social, creative and charming, rats are also believed to have a great sense of humour.

Best destinations: Big cities and bright lights in hotspots like New York, Tokyo, London, Bangkok and Singapore will appeal to your senses. Rats love being swept up in the goings-on of big-city life with high-rise buildings, shops, big-brand billboards, hidden alleyways, live street buskers and eclectic street art.

Best travel companions: Ox, rabbit, dragon.

The Ox

Year of birth: 1901, 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021.

Although individuals born in the year of the ox are said to be stubborn by nature, they are also incredibly strong-willed and loyal. They are diligent and determined, and highly independent.

Best destinations: Off-the-beaten-track destinations are well suited for this sign, as their "bull" determination can get them through the most remote places where English is not the main language. Think intrepid journeys through the countryside of Vietnam, India and Cambodia.

Best travel companions: Rat, monkey, rooster.

cityscapecityscape in bangkok ,Thailand.

The Tiger

Year of birth: 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Those born in the Year of the Tiger are said to be charming and sweet-natured. Tigers are natural born leaders and highly ambitious. True risk takers, their courage knows no bounds and they can easily make friends with strangers.

Best destinations: As a tiger, you can pretty much go anywhere, but could easily gravitate towards festival-based holidays around the world, where you won't be afraid to meet people. Sink those canines into Mexico's Day of the Dead, Oktoberfest in Munich, or the infamous beach parties of Ibiza.

Best travel companions: Dragon, horse, pig.

The Rabbit

Year of birth: 1903, 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023.

Rabbits enjoy the company of others, especially their family and friends. Sincere and compassionate, they are also highly alert and attentive individuals. Although a bit shy at first, they are easy to get along with.

Best destinations: Family getaways and holidays with groups of friends are how rabbits prefer to travel. Canal cruises through Europe on self-drive boats or self-catering beach breaks in Mauritius could prove to be your carrot on a stick.

Best travel companions: Rat, goat, monkey, dog.

The Dragon

Year of birth: 1904, 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024.

Dragons are incredibly passionate and intelligent individuals. Everything they do is larger than life, and their fiery soul makes them natural leaders. Although dragons can be angered, they don't necessarily stay that way for very long. They are also incredibly inspired by their own dreams and ambitions.

Best destinations: Dragons will gravitate towards destinations that are intoxicating to the senses. Think places with thought-provoking culture and history, like Rome and Athens, or the ancient wonders of the Great Wall of China, Angkor Wat and Machu Picchu.

Best travel companions: Rat, tiger, snake.

white sandy beach and turquoise sea of Mauritius island

The Snake

Year of birth: 1905, 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025.

Those born in the Year of the Snake are supposedly introverted by nature, but can be highly enigmatic and charming. They are very hard-working individuals who follow their instincts while making important decisions. Snakes are also known for following their intuition.

Best destinations: Snakes will thrive in calming and peaceful destinations where they can relax and reflect. Beach-based destinations like Zanzibar, Phuket or Bali offer just enough sun and sand to warm their scales.

Best travel companions: Dragon, rooster.

The Horse

Year of birth: 1905, 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025.

Horses are said to be independent by nature and love their freedom. They are highly energetic and practise a positive work ethic. Those born under this sign appreciate traveling – but although strong and brave, they can be somewhat impatient.

Best destinations: Expedition cruises through Alaska's expansive fjords and glaciers, or venturing through the untouched wilderness of New Zealand offers more than enough space for horses to run wild and free.

Best travel companions: Goat, tiger.

The Goat

Year of birth: 1907, 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027.

People born in the Year of the Goat are gentle, sensitive and loving. Profound thinkers and philosophers, they believe in doing an in-depth analysis before taking action. They are highly creative and intelligent, but due to overthinking, they tend to suffer from slight anxiety.

Best destinations: Goats will enjoy intimate destinations close to nature. Think relaxed cruises through the Mediterranean or the South Pacific, or time spent in at a secluded safari lodge in the Kruger far from the bustling cities.

Best travel companions: Rabbit, horse, pig.

Jambiani, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Africa

The Monkey

Year of birth: 1908, 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2014, 2016, 2028.

Those born under this sign are usually chirpy, confident and have a great sense of humour. They enjoy having fun and are known as individuals with high energy levels. Monkeys are spontaneous fast movers always up for a good time.

Best destinations: To truly revel in your energetic and thrill-seeking nature, try on-the-go locations such as Rio de Janeiro, Las Vegas, Miami, Ibiza or even Namibia for an outdoor adrenaline fix.

Best travel companions: Rabbit, ox.

The Rooster

Year of birth: 1909, 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2015, 2017, 2029.

Individuals born in the Year of the Rooster are practical by nature. Often labelled perfectionists, they are progressive thinkers and incredibly observant. They also tend to analyse situations before deciding on a course of action.

Best destinations: Roosters will enjoy destinations where restaurants, hotels and well-organised activities are easily accessible. All-inclusive cruise holidays or efficient cities like Stockholm, Reykjavik and Singapore won't ruffle too many feathers.

Best travel companions: Snake, ox.

The Dog

Year of birth: 1910, 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2016, 2018, 2030.

Dogs are loyal and trustworthy. They work hard to protect those they care about, and often put others' needs above their own. They can be emotionally sensitive, but go to great lengths to help where they can.

Best destinations: Those born under this sign will have their tails wagging throughout small-group holidays where they can meet new travel companions, but also get to mingle with the locals in places like Mexico, Morocco, Cuba. Even overlanding journeys through Botswana and Zambia will be a real treat.

Best travel companions: Rabbit.

The Pig

Year of birth: 1911, 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031.

Those born under this sign are noted for being great philanthropists and believing in selfless service towards others. Their kindness knows no bounds. Sweet and emotionally available, they are also highly trustworthy and generous.

Best destinations: Holidays in places like India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam that involve volunteer work or giving back to the community will likely appeal to pigs.

Best travel companions: Rabbit, goat, tiger.