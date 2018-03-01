Does Your Child Struggle To Make Friends? You Can Help...

We all have a need to love and be loved. Our lives feel happier and more fulfilled when we enjoy positive human relationships. Having friends we can laugh and cry with, be serious or a little crazy with, and with whom we can feel completely comfortable is one of the most fundamentally important needs of the human race.

This is why it feels so heart-breaking when we discover that our children may be struggling to make friends at school.

There are a number of reasons why a child may struggle to form positive friendships – negative behavioural choices, low self-esteem, personality differences, differing belief systems and unintentionally negative body language or tone of voice. Escapism from social interactions through over-use of technology also plays a big role in this.

We need to note that all behavioural choices are based on how we feel about ourselves as people and the inevitable fears that dominate these beliefs.

Creating meaningful personal relationships is rooted in positive self-belief. Negative, self-defeating thoughts and behaviours often repel friendships and unfortunately, this re-enforces the feelings of worthlessness and low self-value that created the negative behaviours in the first place.

Emotional intelligence's empathy and social skills will play a vital role in changing the way your child perceives himself/herself.

If your child is struggling to form friendships, you may want to consider the following helpful tips:

1. Ensure that you keep the lines of nonjudgmental communication open. Chat about what happens at school, openly and honestly. Emotional intelligence skills of self-awareness and self-regulation are key here, so make sure that you do not reinforce your child's belief that he/she is worthless. Focus on their strengths and what others will like about them. They may indeed be a little different, but never less.

2. Chat with your child's teacher regularly to gain a deeper understanding of your child's behaviours at school.

3. Friendships cannot be forced. It takes a positive mindset and behavioural changes in your child, if changes are to be enjoyed at school. Teach your child to focus on his/her choices and not on the choices of others. It takes patience and time, but you will be amazed at the results.

4. People enjoy the company of positive happy individuals. Teach your child the joys of uplifting others, as this will change the energy that your child gives off, and other children will start looking to your child for a friendship that feels good to be in.

5. Emotional intelligence's empathy and social skills will play a vital role in changing the way your child perceives himself/herself. Invest in these courses.

Finally, remember that children copy your actions, not your words. Set the example of how to treat others in positive, uplifting ways. Teach your children to own who they are – mistakes and all – and to value others because they value themselves first.