Some Fun Ways To Connect With Your Children This Holiday

The holidays are here and they bring with them a wonderful opportunity for families to spend time together –– to laugh, be silly and enjoy shared activities, and in so doing, reconnect and bond in deeper, more meaningful ways.

Here are a few tips on how you can reconnect with your child, whether you're travelling or staying at home this festive season:

1. Create a sense of excitement within the family

Have something to look forward to. Choose to make this holiday one of family connection. Remember, what you give to others, you give to yourself. Encourage tolerance, love and peace –– by being tolerant, loving and peaceful yourself.

2. Listen without judgement

Holidays provide a great opportunity to stop and listen. Your children want connection as much as anyone on the planet, and being heard is essential to achieving this. Ask questions about each other's lives. Let your children teach you about their passions and interests -- you may just be in awe of how your children view life. So often children shut the doors of communication for fear of how their parents will react -- if a connection is your goal, listen without judgement.

3. Expect challenges

Being human means that things can, and will, go awry from time to time. Allow for these moments. Own them when they happen, and find positive solutions. There is, after all, a solution for every challenge. How each family member chooses to react to challenges is what will make or break your holiday.

4. Be prepared

If you are travelling and you know that boredom will lead to a less than enjoyable journey, make sure that you are well prepared –– with exciting treats and some games to play in the car. Some old favourites like I Spy, 20 Questions and adding up licence-plate numbers can keep little people entertained for hours on end.

The opposite of frustration, irritation, guilt and a lack of fulfilment is... nonjudgmental human connection. And happiness is rooted in meaningful human connection.

Laugh, be silly and allow for the odd challenge. Teach respect and integrity by modelling these virtues.

Choose to use these holidays as a golden opportunity to create positive connections and beautiful memories that will last a lifetime!