If I had to use one word to describe the past few days on my campus, Stellenbosch University, it would be heartbreak. This week, two of our students got hijacked on our campus and got brutally attacked. It resulted in one of the students who was a woman, Hannah, being killed. The other student got heavily assaulted but managed to escape and ended up in ICU.

Hannah was described by her friends as a loving and friendly person, who always had a smile for everyone. Hannah died in vain and her death shook our campus to our very core. The phrase that has been flooding my mind throughout this, is "How many more women must die before we start getting serious". The fact that women throughout our country get attacked, raped and killed every single day is being normalised by our society. This needs to stop, we can't remain silent anymore.

Security on our campus has been a concern for a long, long time and the ignorance of our university to address this problem is very evident. This year alone, there have been various cases of attacks and rapes. We reached the point where one of our students was murdered. Attacks and rape have become so normal that our university doesn't feel the need to act. The best thing they do is providing additional security for a week after an attack, and as soon as that week is over, the additional security also disappears.

Double standards have never been so evident. Last year my university deployed hundreds of security guards to protect their property during Fees Must Fall. It resulted in many students getting anxiety attacks because our campus looked like a military base. Their army-like vehicles could be seen everywhere.

I can't seem to understand how the university regards protecting property more important than protecting lives. We have very little security on our campus currently and our students have never felt so unsafe. We feel scared to walk 100 meters to the food shop, even during the day. Many students can't write exams because they are scared to leave their flats.

If we are serious about ending violence against woman, we must act now. If there is one thing I know for certain, it is that the normalisation of violence against women must stop now. We have a tendency to criticise those who speak out against this issue, we call them aggressive and too strong. We call them legitimizers of the perception that there is an inherent culture of inflicting violence against woman. We call them overly optimistic because they believe in a world where violence against women should have no place. I have no problem being called all these names as a male because for centuries women have been called a lot of names and they have been subject to objectification by men. They have fought relentlessly for centuries, just to feel like they matter.

I envision a world where women and men are equal, where my daughter will feel like she truly matters.

Women are no less human than men. They have the same beating heart as us, they feel the same feelings as us. Who are we as men, to support a society and a system which still oppresses women to this very day? Who are we to deny them, their humanity and their human rights. Who are we to criticise those that are attempting to address this burning issue.

As a male who has never faced the injustices that women have faced for so many centuries and that that they still face today, I wish to say something. I can never understand your pain and I will never be able to do so, but I will spend my days fighting for you so that one day you can live a normal life. I know it is a glass ceiling, but I will use every bone in my body to break through that glass ceiling. I will celebrate you and honour you in everything I do. I will keep my arms stretched out to you, until you step over the line where I live a normal life. I am drowning in my desire to take your pain away, and I will do everything in my power to enable you to one day, live a dignified life.

I envision a world where women and men are equal, where my daughter will feel like she truly matters and where she will claim her phenomenal power as a woman. If you want to call me overly optimistic, so be it, but I wish to let you know that you are the oil that lights up the unequal and evil world we live in today.

Ending violence against women is your issue too, for Hannah could have been your sister, daughter or friend.