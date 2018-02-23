7 Ways Mobile Learning Is Changing The Face Of Workplace Training

An extension and evolution of online learning, mobile learning (m-learning) is revolutionising traditional methods used by corporate South Africa to train their workforce. As a development director of Media Works, I have explored seven innovative benefits of mobile learning that can take workplace education to the next level.

1. M-learning is easily accessible

M-learning course content is characterised by its bite-sized micro-lessons, which learners can easily access on their smartphones. Many courses available on mobile also offer asynchronous m-learning resources, meaning learners will be able to access information even when their mobile device is not connected to the internet.

2. Self-directed learning empowers employees

Another benefit of asynchronous lesson material is that learners are afforded the opportunity to learn at their own pace, and to draw up their own "class timetables" to reach their learning objectives. This type of learning empowers employees to seek and find their own answers when they need them most.

3. Multifaceted media improves engagement

There is no doubt that the multifaceted lessons presented through infographics, presentations and videos improve knowledge retention, with the engaging medium of video being the most popular format of content.

Mobile learning courses have further sought to improve learner engagement through the use of augmented reality and gamification features, which many mobile applications are now employing.

4. On-the-move learning in the face of rapid change

Learning quickly and systematically is critical for an organisation operating in the digital age. If your employees are ahead of the trends and have the information to address work-related issues at their fingertips, your organisation will be far more productive and proactive.

5. Responsive design technologies improve learner experience

Pedro Isaias, associate professor at the University of Queensland, explained that "responsive design, which adapts content to different device sizes and resolution, can critically improve the learner experience. Moreover, with the use of artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics, it is possible to have a depiction of the students' interests and preferences and enhance the personalisation of learning".

6. Automated self-assessment

Many mobile learning courses have developed automated knowledge-assessment tools that allow learners to receive instant feedback. The tools may serve as a complement to human tutoring approaches in learning settings.

7. E-mentoring

Mentoring has now embraced technological advances so that learners can contact each other with synchronous and asynchronous communication. This technology is incorporated in mobile learning courses that offer peer-support options.

Breakthroughs in mobile learning to improve efficiency and performance in the workplace, requires that organisations stay in the know about m-learning trends and developments. M-learning is key to how people learn today, and companies need to start planning and developing mobile learning for their employees to keep their business ahead.