A Prosperous Generation Needs Educated Young Minds

Statistics have shown that in Africa, there is a large gap between the availability of quality education and the growing demand for it. This tremendous gap has proven to be one of the key reasons why our beloved Africa feels like the child who simply cannot keep up with its older siblings.

The fundamental tool possessed by our world, to unlock the potential of our minds, is education.

We can say that peace, love and unity are all we need in this world. But that cannot be a reality when people are not taught how to love, extend peace and unite. This is what education is. This is why we educate.

Yet, with the pupil-teacher ratio being 80 to 1 in parts of Africa, it is inevitable that something will get lost. Sadly, what's lost is the high standard of our education.

According to the World Health Organisation, less than 21 percent of 53 African countries meet the WHO standard of 2.3 health workers per 1,000 population. Lack of quality education results in the lack of eligible candidates to enter professions like health workers, for which there will be an increased demand in the coming years.

In 2014 Africa was faced with the Ebola crisis. What would happen if ever there were to be another epidemic that could this time not be controlled and could wipe out the entire human race? Without innovations and technological advances in the field of health, then right now we would be planning for a future that might never be. This is the importance of educating young minds. To nurture and invest in the hope of humanity.

For the sustainable development of our world, we can no longer overlook our home.

As Maya Angelou once said, "If you don't like something, change it." We cannot be satisfied with the dismal health and education statistics predicted for our future. We still hold the pen to write a different story. Let us write a good one.

My hope is that we will never give up searching for our place in the world and take full advantage of every opportunity and resource that Africa already has at its disposal. We have the power to make a difference with what we have -- we simply have not realised it yet.

For the sustainable development of our world, we can no longer overlook our home. The rest of the continents need Africa because without Africa the world cannot be sustained. Generation 2030 can be our chance. The spark that could light up a blazing "Generation Eternity".

Africa is ready to embrace a brighter future.

Are we prepared to take up the torches?