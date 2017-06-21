5 Yoga Practices To Beat Stress
21/06/2017
Dr. Manoj Kutteri Wellness Director, Atmantan
Stress, especially over a prolonged period of time, can lead to premature wear and tear on the body, much like running a machine continuously could cause it to malfunction.
Continued stress contributes to increased sympathetic nervous system functions and raises the blood pressure which eventually causes too much load on the heart.
Also, someone exposed to high levels of the stress hormone cortisol might become vulnerable to infection or disease because of weakened immune system functioning. The most common stress-induced disorders are hypertension, hyper cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, cancers, IBS, peptic ulcers, migraine etc.
Fortunately, lifestyle changes can make a big difference, with the regular practice of yoga— a mind-body practice that combines physical poses with controlled breathing and meditation—being extremely beneficial. Here are some yoga practices that help one to reduce stress.
This pose improves concentration, balances the body and mind thus providing a calming effect on the overall systems. The yogic tree pose has a direct influence on the third eye (Ajna Chakra) which is also responsible for the pituitary and pineal glands thus helping to balance out the hormonal system in the body.
Procedure
It relieves stress on the spinal nerves, relieving physical stresses. It helps to make the spine strong and flexible. Also helps normalise blood-glucose levels and stimulates the internal organs.
Procedure
This asana gives a good stretch to the chest, neck and spine. It calms the brain, reducing anxiety, stress and depression.
Procedure
Breathing is a vital process which starts at the time of birth and stops at the death. All the metabolic processes require oxygen. Oxygen is life, a vital force. This vital energy is called prana. The process of controlling the prana is called pranayama. So pranayama is the science related to vital force supplying energy and controlling the body mind complex
Nadi shuddhi pranayama produces optimum function to both sides of the brain. The left side of the brain is responsible for logical thinking and the right side is responsible for creative thinking. This practice balances the sympathetic and para sympathetic nervous system.
Procedure
Brahmari is effective in instantly calming down the mind. It is one of the best breathing exercises to free the mind of agitation, frustration and anxiety. It also helps alleviate anger. A simple technique, it can be practiced anywhere—at work or home—and is an instant option to de-stress yourself.
It calms and soothes the nerves, especially around the brain and forehead. The humming sound vibrations have a natural calming effect.
Procedure
