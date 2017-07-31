Can We Please Stop Vilifying Kelly Khumalo?

Songstress Kelly Khumalo trended on Twitter on Sunday after appearing as a guest judge in the music competition, Idols SA.

People were not talking about her for her participation on the show as part of the judging panel but instead wanted to know who had killed her then boyfriend and goal keeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, at Khumalo's home in Vosloorus during an alleged robbery. According to reports at the time of Meyiwa's death, Khumalo and her sister Zandi were with him and other people in the house. Meyiwa was captain of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper at the time of his death.

Although it's been almost three years since his murder, police investigations are still ongoing to bring Meyiwa's killers to book. And it seems people cannot wait any longer for this happen.

In the meanwhile, Khumalo has been the subject of cyberbullying from social media users.

On Sunday, Tweeps wasted no time before taking jabs at Khumalo, with some asking her to reveal Meyiwa's killers.

Meyiwa's murder robbed South Africa of a one-of-a-kind soccer star. In the days and weeks that followed, police were in pursuit of the culprits. We all want to know who killed Meyiwa and why he was taken away from us. We want the person or people behind it to pay for it.

But I think cyberbullying Kelly is not the best way to go about expressing our frustrations, even if she was present at the time of the shooting and he died in her arms.

I'm also not sure if we are the people she should be giving the information to, especially since police investigations are still, almost three years later, underway.

During an interview with Anele Mdoda on her show, "Real Talk With Anele", Khumalo said she was not allowed to talk about the events of that fateful day.

I imagine that if she and the people who witnessed the crime could, they would want to set the record straight and tell us all what actually happened. It's unfortunate that at this point, all we have to go on is that police are still investigating the murder.

As much as it's an easy thing to do to sit at home and lash out at Khumalo via an app, I find it a bit too much that every time she appears on TV we do so.

On the other hand, I understand the frustrations around Meyiwa's death and the unsolved case. If police are able to solve a crime that took place with no eyewitnesses present (which is what they should be able to do anyway), why would they not be able to crack a murder case with more than two witnesses? For almost three years now?

Days after the murder, police arrested a man whom they believed was responsible for the murder. As it turned out, they had the wrong guy and we were back to square one.

Equally, I struggle to believe that Kelly, who has a daughter with Meyiwa, would want the killers of her daughter's father to go unpunished.

Fam, call me naive, but I just believe that we should be laying the responsibility of finding and prosecuting Meyiwa's killer(s) at the door of the police and NOT Khumalo's.

But then again, that's just me.

And while we're on this subject, I don't think anyone should actually be entertaining the tweets about her armpits being darker than the rest of her body because, seriously, body shaming is just childish.