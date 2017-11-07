SA Celebs Fall Victim To Cyber Bullying

Nomzamo Mbatha is just one of a host of local media personalities who have recently come face to face with the trolls on social media.

Cyber bullying, trolling and dragging are terms that have become part and parcel of our daily cyber lives. Some of us have faced these hurtful and harmful actions.

Celebrities are perhaps the biggest victims though, as they are frequently the subjects of trolling, body-shaming and bullying.

Our local media personalities have not been spared, facing a barrage of ugly insults recently.

Just a week ago, actress Ntando Duma was asked by a Twitter user why her baby was fat while she's attractive herself.

Why is ur child fat, while u are soo sexy?? — chukudu Palesa (@ChukuduPalesa) October 30, 2017

Duma responded using a healthy dose of humour:

..coz your mom gave birth to an idiot child which happened to be you😊💕 https://t.co/Cf4Ir3eGHW October 30, 2017

The tweep then started angling for sympathy:

That saddens me😢😢😢hate to say this mara my mom died when i was 2 months.i got no sister no bro — chukudu Palesa (@ChukuduPalesa) October 30, 2017

To which people reacted:

Then don't talk kak about other people's families — #UpwardNorthward (@TumiMoutlana) October 30, 2017

bayaphapha abantu lovely response — Vera Lepheana (@Miss_Lepheana) November 4, 2017

Actress Amanda du-Pont's own body was the subject of some shaming on Twitter on Monday.

Du-Pont's photos from Sunday evening's SA Style Awards were met with nasty comments from Nesh:

Ahh baby you getting fat😢😍but you look rivishing — Ñesh (@esh89909918) November 6, 2017

Here's Amanda's response:

Far from fat, just fit and strong👌🏽and I'm not your baby🙄 https://t.co/NFwXBoJSvV — Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) November 6, 2017

Actress and model Nomzamo Mbatha was also recently criticised for recycling some of her fashion -- and then for being classist in her response. This picture came with the caption "Don't look down":

A tweep then replied: "You're still wearing this dress from 2015. Nee gerl. Imagine I saw her with that same dress at some after party in Durban and on a few other occasions. Sies. That time it's latex."

Mbatha did not take this lying down: "Sis, I think we should stick to dancing [the troll is a choreographer] and leave the Customs Duty paying to mama. For the record, that one busted, dis' a new one."

She was then widely criticised, as some found her too harsh and snobbish.

To sign off from the subject, Mbatha tweeted: "Also, tweets must be taken into context. Now we can't address 'trolls' at the level they choose to jab? It's not fun anymore ke."

Quantico actress Pearl Thusi is another who has come face to face with the trolls.

In September she hit back at a Twitter user who suggested that she was not invited to Minnie Dlamini's wedding because she was a "dramatic".

#BecomingMrsJones so all the dramatics were not invited. 😂😂😂😂

Bonang Matheba

Pearl Thusi — Mongi Matyholo (@MongiMatyholo) September 18, 2017

More recently, Thusi was involved in another heated -- and more lengthy and personal -- spat on Twitter:

If you're blocked and don't know why Pearl Thusi and Dusty are trending... 😂 😁 [I'm not laughing]



Twitter just got very personal. 😭 😓 😱 pic.twitter.com/QO45toTqCz — Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Madumetja_Sol) November 6, 2017

@dus_tee_ yes. You still have a mom. I don't. But as for you - how good is it to have one if she's raising trash? Shame man. — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017

@dus_tee - focus on your hair line babe. Stop braiding so tight. My mom is more alive than your hairline right now. Jeez. — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017

Nidelela oMama bezinye iingane kodwa obenu oMa kumele sibayeke. Naze nabusa. Nizovuthwa. Angsiyona i nto yokudlala nina. — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017

I'm someone's parent. Ukukhumbule loko uma uzongidelela & ukuhumbule uma sesikhuluma ngowakho umzali. Akungabi mnandi ndlela yodwa kphela. — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017

Some felt Thusi's behaviour insulting and outdated, with social media user Sheldon Cameron tweeting:

Dear Pearl Thusi



Badmouthing someone's mother as a form of clapback is so 19 voetsek. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZA0DRRmcQ5 — Sheldon Cameron (@CameronStuntin) November 6, 2017

Thusi responded:

All's fair in love & twar. If u're not able to handle the heat. Don't draw first blood. Trolling & trashing is dirty business. Be prepared. — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017

Can one ever be prepared?