The World Economic Forum's Port Harcourt Global Shapers Hub recently organised a "Meet the Leader" session with Mr Nsima Ekere, MD/CEO of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. The session was organised in collaboration with Niger Delta Link, an online advocacy project of PIND Foundation.

Mr Ekere described the young people present at the session as, "the other face of the Niger Delta that the world needs to see". Prior to this time, the image the world has about youth from the Niger Delta is of restiveness, agitation, kidnapping, and much more but the Global Shapers are set to change this narrative in partnership with NDLink and the NDDC.

Mr Ekere also shared his life story and plans for the development of the Niger Delta - especially the role young people can play in the NDDC.

The Port Harcourt Global Shapers pitched their project, #KnowTheSDGs to attendees at the session and Mr Ekere vowed to support their strides in taking the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to every individual in Rivers State and the Niger Delta at large.

You will recall that the United Nations launched the SDGs in September 2015 that outlined an ambitious new agenda for the world. The SDGs are made up of 17 goals aiming to end poverty and hunger, mitigate the effects of climate change, and promote equality and justice throughout the world.

The Port Harcourt Global Shapers had since 2015 led the charge to localise these goals and get everyone involved.