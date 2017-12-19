3 Tips For Matrics Who Aren't Happy With Their Final Results

Have you finished matric, but discovered that your results aren't good enough to apply for the course you want to pursue? Here's how you can improve your matric subjects and get the marks you need to pursue further education.

Finishing high school is a huge step forward in your life, but it also comes with a lot of pressure, decision making and disappointments. This is a dilemma many matriculants face. Remember, you are not alone –– and second chances do exist.

Firstly, pat yourself on the back for getting through high school. You deserve to be proud, even if you aren't happy with your marks right now. The next step is to figure out the next move forward. Do you want to improve your marks? Do you need better marks to get into a specific course?

If the answer is yes, it's time to lay your options on the table. You are at a crossroads, and the options you have must be weighed up carefully.

1. Choose a Different Route Going Forward

Perhaps you need to take a route that requires fewer academic requirements than your initial study choice. Before deciding on this option, consider whether or not you will be satisfied with the different route. Think about everything -- from earning potential to passion and interest.

If you have doubts, my suggestion is to consider the impact this will have on your life in the long run. If you can afford to, you may want to take a step back for a year, so that you can figure out which direction you really want to head in to secure a great future. Have a look at this article to find out which career options you have.

2. Do a Bridging Course

Most universities offer bridging courses or extended programmes for high school graduates who didn't meet the requirements, or don't feel confident enough to jump into a degree. If in doubt, call the specific department and ask whether or not you can apply for an extended programme.

3. Register for a Course that Will Allow you to Redo Subjects

By redoing certain subjects, you have a second chance to improve your marks. This could help you get into the course of your choice. Although this can feel like a setback, it's a very mature approach to your adult life. Yay, you!

There are many institutions who offer the option to redo matric subjects, although few public high schools allow students to redo the full matric year. This is probably a relief -- most people generally don't want to go back to their old school.

Here are a few institutions which will allow you to redo your subjects:

Damelin Correspondence

How much does it cost to register for the full course (7 subjects)?

The cost depends on the subject chosen and can be worked out by the institution.

How much does it cost to do courses per subject?

Approximately R3,500 per subject (depending on which subject)

FYI: There are no lessons. Students will be required to come in only for control tests and exams.

Intec College– Distance Learning

How much does it cost to register for the course?

Course cost includes registration, but not the repeat Matric exam fee for the Department of Higher Education –– which is around R2,200 per subject.

Students can only rewrite a subject, not upgrade a subject (e.g. you cannot switch from Maths Literacy to Pure Maths). Please note: if you wrote the exams set by the Department of Basic Education, you will need to register to rewrite the subjects for which you did not meet the minimum requirements. You may register at your high school, or at an examination centre for part-time NSC Grade 12 repeat candidates.

FYI: Online tutoring and course material provided. Learners will still be required to register for the final exam with the Department of Higher Education at the exam centres. Intec College can advise learners on this.

There are no classes; all learning is through correspondence. If you are over the age of 21, different conditions apply. You may call Intec College directly for more information.

Abbotts College

How much does it cost to register for the course?

Admin fee of R2,000

How much does it cost to do courses per subject?

To redo one to three subjects, the costs are about R4,808 per month for matrics.

FYI: Students will need to go in from Monday to Friday for the whole year, for classes in the specific subjects they want to redo.

Tshwane University of Technology

How much does it cost to register for the full course?

Around R9,500 overall for Maths and Science (both subjects included).

To register you will be required to provide:

two certified copies of your matric results

two certified copies of your ID

R100 for the selection process

What are the entry requirements?

Please note that you will need to have:

a minimum of 30 percent for Maths and Science

for Maths and Science a minimum of 50 percent for English

You will need to submit the enrolment form BEFORE 17 January 2018

FYI: The selection process will take place on 17 January 2018 from 8 am to 12 pm. This is the only way to get into the programme.

Supplementary Exams

This is a solid option. You will be able to write supplementary exams if:

You've failed a maximum of two subjects You were medically unfit to write the exams in October/November You didn't meet the Higher Education faculty minimum requirements You had personal problems (eg. death of a family member) during the final exams

Supplementary exams can be written at no extra cost.

*Please note: You will need to provide documentary evidence if you were absent from the final exams.

What if you don't qualify to write the Supplementary Exams?

No worries. You have the following options:

if you are younger than 21 years old, you may re-enroll for the NSC at a high school.

if you are older than 21 years old, register as a part-time candidate at a Public Adult Education Centre.

register for the Senior Certificate (SC). This is a school-leaving qualification for adults and out-of-school learners.

consider attending one of South Africa's TVET Colleges.

TVET College

Vocational training is another option. TVET colleges allow students who have not passed Matric to receive a vocational or occupational qualification. This means that you will receive education and training towards a specific range of employment possibilities.

Here's how:

A certificate from a TVET college may allow you to apply to a University of Technology.

This will allow you to continue your studies at a higher level in the same field of study as you are studying at the TVET College.

There are many TVET colleges to choose from. Click here to see a list of all the available TVET colleges in South Africa.