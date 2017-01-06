Maybelline Picks Its First Male Campaign Star In A Big Move Toward Inclusivity

The beauty industry is making some pretty incredible strides toward inclusivity these days ― at least when it comes to its campaign faces.

Maybelline selected its first-ever male brand ambassador Wednesday when it announced two social media influencers and makeup artists, Shayla Mitchell and Manny Gutierrez, will front its newest ad campaign.

Mitchell and Gutierrez appear in a video for the brand’s new Big Shot mascara, Maybelline’s self-professed “biggest launch in mascara in years.” The brand said it’s the pair’s social media influence and “boss-like personalities” that made them a perfect fit.