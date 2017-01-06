Maybelline Picks Its First Male Campaign Star In A Big Move Toward Inclusivity

The beauty industry is making some pretty incredible strides toward inclusivity these days ― at least when it comes to its campaign faces.
Maybelline selected its first-ever male brand ambassador Wednesday when it announced two social media influencers and makeup artists, Shayla Mitchell and Manny Gutierrez, will front its newest ad campaign.
Mitchell and Gutierrez appear in a video for the brand’s new Big Shot mascara, Maybelline’s self-professed “biggest launch in mascara in years.” The brand said it’s the pair’s social media influence and “boss-like personalities” that made them a perfect fit.
The exciting news comes just a few months after Cover Girl named teen makeup artist James Charles its first male campaign star; he fronts ads for Cover Girl’s “So Lashy” mascara.
The news was celebrated by cult-followed makeup artist Jeffree Star, who expressed excitement about the “boys in beauty takeover.”
Gutierrez playfully changed Maybelline’s trademark slogan to make it his own:
While many of us are focused on the fact that another boy is starring in a cosmetics campaign, it’s important to note Shayla Mitchell is goals realized, too.
Serious goals realized.
On top of that, they both have better makeup skills than we could ever dream of.
It’s a win all around.