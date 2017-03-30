Dear South Africa, Let's Have A Chat

I think it's time we had a chat. I am a citizen of The Republic Of South Africa. I am not rich or famous. I was not in the struggle or sired by a struggle veteran. I was not involved in apartheid or sired by a Eugene De Cock or Steve Hofmyr type. I am just... me. The interesting thing is I think that is the make up of most of us, yes? We are mostly just us, South Africans. But the thing we don't seem to realise is that that alone is an achievement of note. Think of how many countries in #Africa are not like #RSA... Think of how many countries have gone through the crucible we have and have come out like us. None. Not one, Congo? Rwanda? Zimbabwe? Any takers? Egypt? No? None.

People seem to forget that none of our current generation is responsible for any of the crap that came before. Similarly we seem to forget that no-one chose to be dark skinned or light skinned or rich or poor. In Africa we are always self sabotaging ourselves because we seem to always fall into the revenge cycle. We feel that someone has to pay. But we don't realise that the people that have to pay are either dead, old, or an entirely different nation.

Now lest we forget, we black people are not the first, nor only people to be oppressed. Let that sink in. Sure we have it rough, after all, we where conquered, but we are the victims of the British Empire. What about the victims of the Roman Empire? The Ottoman Empire? Gupta Empire? Spanish? Russian? French? Macedonian? Khazar... Lets be honest, there have always been people oppressing other people and yet the oppressed always find a way to liberate themselves.

But from what I've seen, the new empires that have risen have always done so by assimilating into the previous empire. Because trying to wipe them out normally leads to endless war! Which has made me realise that the reason RSA is the beacon of Africa and in fact, the beacon of hope for the world; is that we are a multi cultural nation. South Africans aren't Black. We aren't White. We aren't Coloured. Or Indian. Or Asian. We are actually all of the above. We are South Africans. An assimilated nation. And don't get it twisted, we all have a right to be here. Sure the "boere" (excuse the term) came from the dutch nation. But do you know that us blacks came from upper Africa? If we are honest, the Khoi and the San should run this place. Same as the Native Americans should run the US, the Aborigines should run Australia and the Palestinians should run their region. But thats not the way the world works.

From what I have seen in history, there is no such thing as justice for the conquered.

Again, this is just my opinion, so take it all with a pinch of salt, but from what I have seen in history, there is no such thing as justice for the conquered. Not because their shouldn't be but because of the nature of civilisation. It is the responsibility of every nation to strengthen itself and to choose leaders that can keep them safe and repel those that wish to conquer them. The guys that lead the revolutions become the new oppressors because they "take power" in the name of the people. Maybe its time we stopped looking for someone "of our colour" to take revenge for "us" so we can open our eyes and see the characters of the people who represent us.

Maybe its time to accept that we are all #SouthAfrican and we are all human and we need to start gravitating towards those who would stand for "Our Nation" like Nelson Mandela did. Like Thabo Mbeki did. Like even Kgalema Motlanthe did. Now Im sure I've opened a can of worms and that I am going to be schooled about the inequality of life and stuff, but the thing is I am well aware of it. I just don't see how we can hope to accomplish anything by dividing our nation. Madiba united us, by hook or by crook (as do most Kings) but he did this because he knew that it would take a united nation to build The Republic. If you are born here, you are from here. Even if your folks where born in another land. We need to start realising that that is the most important thing.

Sure there are imbalances in SA, but that is the state of the world. What we forget is that we are the one nation in the world that seems to know how to deal with imbalance. So I'm sure it will work itself out once we get proper leadership, but we need to hold together until we can do that. We need to hold together while we do that and we need to hold together after we do that. History will judge us on how we act. Will this be the period noted as "The Fall Of The Republic Of South Africa" or "The Rise Of The Southern African Empire"? The latter is possible... We could assimilate Lesotho, Swaziland, Zim, Bots, Namibia etc. We could build a Nation that would rival the superpowers. But that nation will not come to fruition if we are busy arguing about skin tone.

So please, in 2017, can we stand together? Please? We have got to help get the #FreeEducation thing going. We have got to protect ourselves from the global threats rising. We have got to destroy the State Capture rings, let's start with Zuma and work our way up. We wont be able to deal with those who benefited from our blood if we don't have a strong leadership anyway, so we cant start with "White Monopoly Capital" (its not just White, that's another lie).

#RiseUpRSA