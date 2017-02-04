Mpho Ranko, The Sweetest Gift, Now Rests In Peace

Mpho Ranko, one of the sweetest people to ever grace the entertainment industry, sadly passed away late, February 1st 2017.

He lived with the terrible illness of cancer and tragically lost his fight against the disease this week. He leaves a sadness amongst us all, whether you were a close friend or someone who just experienced a small dose of Mpho, you know his giving nature never faulted.

Mpho was known in the entertainment industry for his work in PR and his blog, 'Mzansi Insider'.

I'd known Mpho approximately 3 years and met him through another publicist Melanie Ramjee aka @hypress. Mel has a divinely humble nature and has over the years taken under her wing, several 'newbie' PR people. Mpho was one of them. He came to grow on all of us, with us teaching him lessons and in return him always showing the kindness that prevailed so deeply within him.

His love for his family was evident for all to see and I ask you say a prayer for them during this tough time.

He taught us that life is a gift to be lived and that we must never take any moment for granted.

My fondest memory of Mpho and I was July 12, 2016. He attended my company's anniversary and spent all night asking to help and complimenting us on a great event. He was always supportive of everything I did, for that I'm forever thankful.

Mpho was just 26 years old when he left us and leaves with me the lesson that life should be lived to its fullest every day! No matter what he was going through, he remained positive, never gave up and still never complained. He taught us that life is a gift to be lived and that we must never take any moment for granted.

We will all remember his kind heart and I hope I remember to live with that memory every day too.

There are many of us who work within the entertainment industry and I say from experience, this industry can be tough. Mpho fought through all of that, however, I urge us as an industry, to be there for each other when times are tough and remember asking for help, helps us all. We are capable as an industry that thrives even better, if we are there for each other as people.