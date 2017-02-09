Mental Health Does Not have To Limit You

I'm no expert in explaining why it's hard being a student that is living with a mental illness, but I know what it's like.

I know what it's like being referred to as lazy by your parents because you failed a certain module that most people passed with little or no effort.

I know what it's like when you study for weeks and pull an all nighter, but still fail to reach that 50% minimum pass mark.

I know what it's like when you can't even engage in group discussions because your mind is just not there, You have studied like everyone else; but somehow you still don't know what is being discussed or what exactly is going on.

I know what it's like when you can't seem to decide if a course is not for you because you have no interest in it or if it is because you're failing miserably.

I know what it's like listening to your friends explaining their dreams and aspirations but you just can't relate. How can you relate when you're not sure what you want in life?

So, dear friend, do bear in mind that life is not a race, life is not a competition; there are far more important things to focus on than just academics or what expectations people have of you.

Nothing is worth sacrificing your mental health over, you can even pull through and actually pass your modules; oh yes! It is possible! But at what cost? At what point in life do you decide to seek help?

So often we just don't want to disappoint those around us so we end up compromising our health for the sake of just nje. Breaking free is not easy, honestly, truly, it's not; But baby you have to choose yourself once in a while, if you're not happy. Find something that actually makes you happy.

Sure, we still have issues like funding complications, but when you take a step towards liberating yourself, life will begin to stop sleeping on you and start actually taking your seriously. Find someone you trust to talk to; if you have none, call those hotlines and just let it all out.

At the end of the day this is YOUR life. TAKE CHARGE OF IT.