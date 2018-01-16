'Monkeys' And 'Sh*thole' Mar Memory of Martin Luther King

COMMENT

On the eve of Dr Martin Luther King Jr's memorial weekend in the U.S., the African-diaspora community he died for (or rather, was murdered for) incurred two powerful hits.

First, the commander-in-chief of the largest military in history called Haiti and Africa (both 99.9 percent populated by people of African descent) "sh*tholes."

Hit number two? The world's second-largest global clothing retailer depicted a cute African-Swedish boy in a sweatshirt saying he was the "coolest monkey in the jungle". The company has, of course, issued an apology for the advertisement, stating that they will be "reviewing their internal routines". Yeah. Right.

This seems to be an exploitative corporation's mantra when they spew their dehumanising imagery on public airwaves. It is the international corporation's equivalent of the mantra that "peace officers" who gun down innocent African-diaspora peoples say to the courts for the record: "I feared for my life."

Yeah. Right. Really? Happy MLK weekend from those that hate you and seek your subservience or destruction.

In other words, the powers that be were sending the same message they send every second of every day ––if your melanin level exceeds that of a brown paper bag, you are worth less than nothing and potentially on a hit list.

They can mock you, target you, treat your life as less than that of an animal, and you will always have a big red target on your chest, just like your great black saviours Martin and Malcolm had.

Happy MLK weekend! Once again, if you missed their memo, here it is again!

Right now, we have to channel the spirit of the great Dick Gregory. If you do not know his legacy, you need to check out Andre Gains' documentary of the late prophet, social activist, and comedian. He was a master of the survival skills black folks have used for centuries in the west when analysing white supremacy's public messages.

Trump's rabid nonsense is true on only one point --- it's fake news. All news in "Amerikkka" is fake news. To get the real news, follow the dollar. That's what Dick Gregory taught me as a child –– follow the damn money.

When I was a young boy, I heard Dick Gregory tell me that in order to get the "real" news, I needed to read the business pages of the newspapers first. Because six months later, what you read there will materialise into 3D world events, because money runs the western world.

So let's get back to H&M.

Dick Gregory is alive and well and being channelled through conscious folks worldwide.

For all of you right wing "Trumpaholic" trolls –– no, I was not in on the H&M meetings, and I do not have proof.

But I find it more believable to subscribe to the existence of aliens, Bigfoot, and the earth being flat than to believe these billion-dollar corporations do not understand the context of black Americans being pejoratively called "monkeys" for centuries.

These companies make money every time they sell Black folks down the pike. Every time.

Am I supposed to believe that college-educated advertising professionals do not understand the connotations that any 12-year-old from the anywhere in America can figure out? Am I supposed to forget that when it comes to the bottom line, there is no such thing as bad press?

Get real. These companies make money every time they sell black folks down the pike. Every time.

The bottom line is this: All these racist corporations purposefully put forth the racism agenda to divide and conquer those who are not part of the 1 percent. There are, within all segments of influential society (finance, "poli-tricks", media, law, entertainment, advertising, etc.) those who have sold themselves out to serve the 1 percent.

Conspiracy theory? Hmmm. Really?

Dr King was murdered by the "Amerikkkan" government, who sent a seasoned military hit squad to Memphis one week before he arrived in room 306 at the Lorraine Hotel and got shot in the damn head. A saint-like, non-violent activist to the umpteenth degree was executed by our government, who felt his "peace" message was too radical.

That is a conspiracy theory? There is a gymnasium-size room of tangible proof right in Memphis at the National Civil Rights Museum that proves this is true.

I shudder to think what Dr King, a hero of non-violence, human rights, and the dignity of the African-diaspora peoples would have to endure in 2018.

Bush, Trump and the "Amerikkkan" government hijacked Stevie Wonder's heroic efforts to turn King's birthday into a national holiday. They tried to twist him into some corporate teddy bear. King was a revolutionary lion. His birthday is not your toy, to twist into corporate propaganda.

King was a revolutionary lion. This is why billion-dollar corporations still feel a need to denigrate the proud survivors of the massive corporate kidnapping of African people to America; the theft that made up the backbone of "Amerikkkan" economic greatness -- slavery.

African-Americans are not descended from slaves. They are descended from strong survivors of a massive global kidnapping effort. They are strong. They are "Buffalo Soldiers".

The "coolest monkey in the jungle" is no longer your monkey. He is a man.

H & M and the U.S. government know that. That is why they assassinated a peaceful saint descended from Africa. This is why they assassinate the character of African-descended peoples to this very day.

You cannot kill Africa.

On this hard-fought-for holiday to celebrate a modern African saint's life and sacrifice, we who are conscious European, indigenous, Asian-descended allies and peoples of the African diaspora declare this to you:

You cannot kill Africa.

We dare you to view the "Black Panther" movie.

The kingdom of Wakanda is alive and well, and ready to kick into action.

There are no longer any "cool monkeys" in your jungle. Only proud women and men who will no longer tolerate such evil and oppression.

Your gig has ended.

Your convoluted myth of white supremacy has died an inglorious and way overdue death.

