Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Looks Like It Is Going To Be As Good As The First One

After achieving great success with their Superhero movies, Marvel decided to dig deep into their intellectual property vault to find something old, yet new and fresh for their audience. This led to the adaptation of Marvel's 2014 movie Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie is based on a practically unknown Marvel comic book series that was created back in the late 60s. The movie would go on to be a major financial and critical success. Now the team is back in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which is probably one of the most anticipated movies of 2017.

Some of the best moments of the new trailer are tiny Baby Groot (who was the star of the first trailer) sitting in his chair eating M&Ms while an intense firefight ensues. And the ever so inappropriate Rocket passing a terrible comment after just receiving a universe cleansing speech from Ayesha, leader of the people known as the Enclave. The trailer also gives us a better understanding of the plot for the new movie. It seems that the Ravagers have turned against their leader, Yondu, who once again teams up with the Guardians.

The big reveal at the end of the trailer is what everyone is talking about. Star-Lord finally gets to meet his father, Ego The Living Planet, who is played by Kurt Russell. Ego was originally a villain in Thor comics. Thor was asked to banish Ego back to The Black Galaxy because of the terror he caused to our galaxy. Ego The Living Planet is an actual planet which can also manifest itself into human form in order to interact with others. The human form of Ego will be played by Russell, who seems to be another brilliant casting choice. There are also quick glimpses of Ego in planet form in the trailer.

The first movie really made it big against all odds. It was an unknown superhero franchise that takes place in space. DC comics did this previously with Green Lantern which bombed out financially and critically. But Marvel's Kevin Feige and Guardians director James Gunn approached this movie expertly and gifted us with a fresh new take on not just superhero movies, but sci-fi/action movies as well. We really gonna be able to jack up our prices if we are two-time galaxy savers!

Guardians of the Galaxy is known for its humour, visual effects and score. If you have watched the movie then I don't need to tell you about the soundtrack! I actually own a copy of the soundtrack aptly named 'Awesome Mix Vol. 1'. The acting and the direction are the other main highlights of the movie. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista really sold their charming performances to us in an amazing, yet unconventional fashion. Speaking about charm, it doesn't get any better than the voice work of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as Rocket and Groot.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is destined to be another great movie and another hit. That is if James Gunn and his crew stick to the original formula. So get ready for another trip to space with the release date being 5 May 2017.