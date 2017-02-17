Here Are The Must-See Movies Coming Out Soon

January is deemed as a "graveyard month" by Hollywood in terms of movie releases. And so it was this past January. This is probably because most year-end blockbusters are strategically released around November and December. I did however still make my way to the movies twice this past January. The first time I was forced to rewatch Rogue One (not that I am complaining because it was in IMAX!). The second time I stumbled upon a gem in the form of a movie called Split.

Things are certainly picking up now in February.

Split

Split is a psychological thriller with elements of fantasy and horror. It is the latest movie from acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan. Shyamalan had a very promising start to his career but went through some very tough years with most of his movies not performing well. The one good thing is that he always stayed true to his style of making movies. A style that has a deep focus on the actor's emotions and thoughts. He made good use of this in Split. A movie that is about one man with more than 20 personalities. So you can imagine a number of emotions on display here!

It's not only Shyamalan that is in top form here. James McAvoy delivers the performance of his career. And that is very high praise seeing that McAvoy has already accomplished so much in his career so far. McAvoy is fully committed to his role and is spellbinding to watch in his many different personalities. The movie has a very dark tone but there is also a good mix of emotion on display, with good humour and some very intense scenes.

This movie certainly isn't for those with a weak stomach. Or for people who will get offended quickly. Watch with caution and you will get to enjoy first class cinema in Split. This movie is unexpectedly good. Fans of the horror and thriller genre will be most pleased.

Lego Batman

2016 was an excellent year for Superhero movies. The Marvel franchise totally nailed it with Deadpool and Captain America: Civil War. Marvel even had success with Dr. Strange later in the year which helped introduce a totally new dynamic to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel's biggest rivals, DC Comics on the other hand also saw success in movies last year. With financially successful movies like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. But what these movies had in popularity, they lacked in quality. Unlike the Marvel movies, they were not so well received by critics. Enter Lego Batman, The movie that changes everything.

Lego Batman is so good that it is DC's answer to last year's Deadpool and Civil War movies. It may be a movie for kids (my 5-year-old son loved it!). But it has so much of Batman mythos and culture, Bat-fans of all ages will love this movie. I loved it too! The movie is as kid friendly and playful as it gets. Yet there is a serious lesson and message in between all the villains and gadgets and Batmobiles.

Lego Batman makes use of almost every bit of Batman intellectual property that DC has hidden away in their vault. The movie digs deep into its characters as well as Batman Mythology. Yet it maintains a simple yet strong message that will satisfy even those who are not fans of the franchise. A must see movie for all ages.

More Notable Movies Worth Watching Now

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Rings

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

Monster Trucks

Passengers

Hacksaw Ridge

Coming Soon

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

The sequel to the cult Sci-Fi classic Blade Runner has finally been filmed. But not by the original creator Ridley Scott. Blade Runner 2049 is being directed by Denis Villeneuve, the director of other successful movies like Sicario and Arrival. Villeneuve is also in talks to direct a remake to another classic Sci-Fi epic movie called Dune. After watching Arrival, I understand why they chose him for this movie. And seeing that he is now a candidate to direct a major Dune reboot, it is probably safe to say that he will get the job because of his excellent work on the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 remake.

More Forthcoming Attractions to Look out for in 2017

Logan

John Wick 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Between now and March we are going to be in for a real treat. So start saving as we go deeper into the blockbuster season.