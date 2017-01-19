Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Nintendo Switch -- Including New Games!

After much speculation of the last few years, Nintendo announced its new console, The Nintendo Switch. Nintendo released a first look video back in October 2016 which showcased the console's features and a few of its game titles. The most revolutionary feature behind the concept of the console is its ability to perform as a portable handheld console and as a standard home console that connects to a TV and is played with a controller.

So what is Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is a gaming console that is scheduled for release in March 2017. It is a hybrid gaming console that has features similar to that of a regular tablet. The thing that gives it its hybrid qualities is its ability to attached parts of a controller to the sides enabling you to play as you would on a portable gaming system like the Playstation Vita. You can then place the tablet into its docking station, connect to a TV and play using a wireless controller just like you would with a PS4.

Nintendo has been teasing a hybrid gaming console for some time now. They even made a not so successful attempt when releasing the Nintendo WiiU back in 2012. But with the rise of mobile gaming (mostly on tablets and smartphones), Nintendo are now attempting to blur the lines between console and mobile gaming. There are rumors of the tablet having an interface (operating system) that would support third party apps like YouTube and Netflix. The screen is also rumored to support multi-touch.

How Powerful Is The Nintendo Switch Console?

The Nintendo Switch console will be powered by Nvidia's Tegra X1 technology. It will feature a GPU that is based on second generation Maxwell technology. Although a very powerful chip (available CPU 1020MHz), it will only run at a fraction of its capabilities (307.2MHz) when the console is un-docked. This is due to Nintendo limiting the resources in order to increase battery life. When docked, you will see an increase in performance (768MHz). So, in other words, a Nintendo Switch game should be able to switch from full to half performance.

An attendee plays 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' video game on a Nintendo Co. Switch game console during an unveiling event in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Nintendo's new machine, a tablet-sized device with wireless controllers that can be used anywhere but also connects to TVs, will go on sale March 3 at a price of $300, with a brand-new Zelda game as its launch title.

We will have great gameplay and graphics, but not as good as the PS4 or XBox One. And the major problem with this is that downgrading existing PS4 titles to suit the Switch will be a very costly and time-consuming affair. So don't expect titles such as "Grand Theft Auto 5" (it would be really awesome to play this mobile!) or "Batman Arkham Knight" anytime soon. But judging from Nintendo's recent success in the mobile arena with "Pokemon Go" and "Super Mario Run", they might have something up their sleeve in regards to Nintendo Switch Games.

Nintendo Switch Games Confirmed So Far

We initially got a taste of what's to come in terms of games for the Switch from the October 2016 trailer. Since then there have been some other titles that were confirmed. Here's a list of those confirmed games.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Launch Title

Rime - also coming to PS4, Xbox, and PC

Pokemon Stars - first party game edition of Sun and Moon made for the Switch

Just Dance 2017 - Ubisoft dance game

Seasons of Heaven - Square Enix adventure game

Project Sonic - New Sonic adventure game made by SEGA - Also coming to PS4 and XBox

LEGO City Undercover - also coming to PS4, Xbox, and PC

Constructor - also coming to PS4, Xbox, and PC

Stardew Valley - farming adventure game - also coming to PS4, Xbox, and PC

Dragon Quest X and XI - Square Enix role-playing game

Unconfirmed Nintendo Switch Titles

As mentioned earlier, we did get a few glimpses of some really good looking and promising titles in the Nintendo Switch October 2016 first look trailer. The only game from that trailer to make it on to the Confirmed list so far is "The Legend of Zelda". The other games seem to be third party ports from other consoles. It's probably the games that were used in the development of the console and ultimately used in the trailer to showcase the console's power. All we can do at this moment is speculate and hope that they will also be released. Here's a list of those unconfirmed games:

Mario Cart

Skyrim Remastered

Splatoon

A New Super Mario Game

NBA 2K17

The above lists may seem far from spectacular, but Nintendo will most likely reveal more soon.