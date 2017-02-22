A Short, Simple Explanation Of The Looming SASSA Disaster

Why might millions of South Africans soon not receive grant payments? Come April 1, a lot of South Africans may not get their money. Specifically, 14 million social welfare grant and pension receivers could be left out in the cold.

This is a scandal akin to Nenegate and courting junk status, but it is not getting all the attention it deserves. Let's break down the situation and why South Africa cannot let this slide.

What's the short story?

Social grants, controlled by SASSA (South African Social Security Agency), are distributed by a third party operator, in this case Net1's Cash Paymaster Services (CPS). The tender was taken to court and in 2014 ruled as unconstitutional. CPS' contract was allowed to continue until end of March 2017, given the vital importance of the payouts.

But SASSA was ordered to start a new tender process. This failed to attract a new operator. SASSA then announced in late 2015 it would take over the role of operator itself. Yet by late 2016 it had still failed to show any concrete plans for this to happen, let alone actually create the system required to do the job. It looks increasingly likely that CPS will have to stay in place, else SASSA grants will not be paid come April 1.

Where is the problem?

By the end of November 2016, SASSA still told Parliament that it could do the job, yet there wasn't even enough time left to redistribute new grant cards. Speculation rose that SASSA had no actual plan and aimed to shoehorn CPS back into the game.

If this is the case, SASSA would have abused and manipulated the court and the nation's trust, not the least gamble with the lifelines of 14 million people. That, by the way, is the real problem. This issue is not resolved. Unless incredibly unusual and dubious interventions are made, there will be a big problem paying social grants in just over a month's time.

Why did SASSA do this?

Good question. This is why anger and action over this needs to be bigger. SASSA is either incompetent and had no idea its plans wouldn't work, or it did this intentionally. Both are serious allegations that must be tested.

Okay, but why is the deadline an issue? Don't we have time?

No. From a technological view it takes well more than a year to build such a system. Yet even if we assume such a system is ready to go right now, there are other problems. The payouts network need to reach across the country and into deep rural areas. It will need to connect to the shops and ATMs that currently pay out SASSA grants. That takes time to do.

The system will also need to undergo audits to ensure it follows the law, else it will run into credibility problems. That's more time. But even assuming it can all get done right now, the 10 million or so SASSA cards currently out there may need to be replaced. Net1 itself said this could take 18 months or even longer.

So we are doomed!

Luckily not. There are options and it is likely that the government can bail this out. But none of them are clean. CPS' contract can be extended, though that could constitute an illegal act. It is also possible that the banks and Post Office could step in, but they wouldn't be able to cover all of the grant recipients.

Other options include high-level interventions by the President's Office that could give powers to a different part of government to intervene, such as the Treasury. However this turns out, SASSA must be held to account. It is already attempting to shift blame, but don't be fooled. This was a disaster 110 percent of SASSA's making.